You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gillette's Hladky too much for Mustangs in quadrant opener
View Comments
BOYS HOOPS

Gillette's Hladky too much for Mustangs in quadrant opener

{{featured_button_text}}
NC v KW BBB

Natrona County's Wilsk Jackson has his shot blocked by a Kelly Walsh defender during their game Thursday at Jerry Dalton Gym in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Inside Jerry Dalton Gym on Friday night, Natrona County once again came tantalizingly close to its new-era aspirations only to stumble on the same chapter.

A belated scoring explosion from the state’s leading scorer, junior Luke Hladky, powered Gillette to an eighth consecutive win over Natrona County, 64-52 in the Class 4A Northeast quadrant opener for both teams.

It took nearly 4 minutes for senior Cooper Quig to score the Mustangs’ first points on a floater that drew the home team level at 2-all.

Natrona County started the second quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 12-9 lead and the two traded buckets from there.

Hladky didn’t get on the board until 10 minutes, 20 seconds into the game but still finished the first half with 10 points. In two possessions he gave Gillette a lead and upped his total to 16. He lifted that to 20 going into the fourth quarter and the Mustangs didn’t have enough to hold pace.

Hladky finished with 35. Quig led the Mustangs with 17 and classmate Ryan Sorenson added 16.

Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans

Mustangs Tracker

FRIDAY: Gillette 64, Natrona County 52.

RECORDS: Camels (6-6, 1-0 4A Northeast); Mustangs (4-6, 0-1 NE)

SHOOTER: Gillette junior Luke Hladky, the state's leading scorer, didn't score until the second quarter and still finished with 35 points.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News