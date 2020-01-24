Gillette's Hladky too much for Mustangs in quadrant opener

Inside Jerry Dalton Gym on Friday night, Natrona County once again came tantalizingly close to its new-era aspirations only to stumble on the same chapter.

A belated scoring explosion from the state’s leading scorer, junior Luke Hladky, powered Gillette to an eighth consecutive win over Natrona County, 64-52 in the Class 4A Northeast quadrant opener for both teams.

It took nearly 4 minutes for senior Cooper Quig to score the Mustangs’ first points on a floater that drew the home team level at 2-all.

Natrona County started the second quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 12-9 lead and the two traded buckets from there.

Hladky didn’t get on the board until 10 minutes, 20 seconds into the game but still finished the first half with 10 points. In two possessions he gave Gillette a lead and upped his total to 16. He lifted that to 20 going into the fourth quarter and the Mustangs didn’t have enough to hold pace.

Hladky finished with 35. Quig led the Mustangs with 17 and classmate Ryan Sorenson added 16.

