Green River's Dylan Taylor is headed to Europe shortly after Shrine Bowl

Dylan Taylor and Kade Preuit will both play in Saturday's Shrine Bowl. The two were also scheduled to play in the Wyoming-Montana All-Star Basketball Series next weekend in Sheridan and Billings, Montana.

Preuit, a graduate of Wheatland, fully expects to play in both all-star events. Taylor, who recently graduated from Green River, won't be available for the basketball series, however. In fact, there's a chance Taylor won't even make it through the Shrine Bowl.

"Right after the Shrine Bowl I’ve got to catch a flight to go to Salt Lake," Taylor said after Wednesday's South team practice. "And then I fly to New York, and then I’m headed to Europe to play on an international basketball team.

"I was supposed to do it my sophomore year, but it got canceled because of COVID. There will be a bunch of players from across the country … it’s like a mini-Olympics for basketball."

The 10-day tournament will see Taylor and his teammates compete in games in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic before returning home.

"I’m very excited," Taylor admitted. "I would love to play in the Wyoming-Montana games, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Once Taylor returns to Green River, he'll start thinking about his next move. Thankfully, he has options.

"I’m either going to play basketball in college or go to flight school in Phoenix," he said.

Preuit, on the other hand, will be staying stateside. He won't have a flight to catch after the Shrine Bowl, but the three-sport standout will get some much-needed down time.

"I’ll get a couple days at home and then I’ll head up to Sheridan," he said. "I love playing basketball."

Preuit led Class 3A this past season with 24.1 points per game. The two-time all-state selection finished his prep career with 1,000-plus points. On the football field, Preuit was a two-time all-stater at quarterback. And last month he ran a leg on Wheatland's state championship 4x100 relay team.

Not surprisingly, Preuit on Monday was one of five finalists named for the Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year Award. Unfortunately, he won't be able to attend the annual awards ceremony because it takes place the same time as the Wyoming-Montana All-Star Basketball Series.

It's a tough decision, but Preuit's future plans are focused on the hardwood.

"I haven’t fully decided where to go," he admitted, "but hopefully I can continue playing basketball. Northwest College in Powell has been talking to me and I’ve looked at other schools around Wyoming so I can stay closer to home."

Preuit is learning to play wide receiver this week, but is fine with the move given the fact that he's playing alongside "so many incredible athletes."

"This is probably the end goal," he said of the Shrine Bowl. "Every kid wants to make an all-star game."

