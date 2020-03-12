Health official cancels Wyoming state basketball tournament because of coronavirus

Teams did begin competing Thursday morning. However, personnel cleared the Casper Events Center and the Casper College gymnasium of players and fans around 10:30 a.m., not long after the county health department announced that the tournament would continue but spectators and media would not be allowed into the events. Within half an hour, buses had pulled away from the center and the venue was largely empty, with stragglers clearing out equipment.

Asked why he decided to change from closing the games to spectators to canceling them fully, Dowell said he did some self-reflection and that the decision to suspend other sporting events made him change his mind.

He said he had received some backlash for the decision. But he said those in the health care world agreed. Kim Deti, a spokeswoman for the state Health Department, said the agency wasn't recommending the cancellation of any events but said that those decisions are often in the hands of local officials.

In a Thursday evening press conference, Gov. Mark Gordon said he was recommending that state groups and entities reconsider holding large events with 250 or more people.