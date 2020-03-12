Health officials cancel Wyoming state basketball tournament because of coronavirus

The 2020 Wyoming High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships have been canceled, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department said Thursday morning. It was set to run in Casper through Saturday.
Anna Kinder, executive director of the department, said county health officer Dr. Mark Dowell had ordered the closure of the event. She described the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as "very contagious" and said it "will spread like wildfire."
"Canceling this tournament is in the best interest to minimize (the spread) and protect all of you," she said.
Wyoming confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on Wednesday evening. A woman in Sheridan County was affected. The Sheridan High School boys team was scheduled to play Thursday night in Casper.
Personnel cleared the Casper Events Center and the Casper College gymnasium of players and fans around 10:30 a.m., not long after announcing the tournament would continue but spectators and media would not be allowed into the events. Within half an hour, buses had pulled away from the center and the venue was largely empty, with stragglers clearing out equipment.
The health department will hold an additional news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Kinder said she was aware that canceling the tournament was a hardship but that the decision was influenced by the fact that people would be converging on one spot in Wyoming before returning to cities and towns throughout the state. She said the situation is "constantly moving, constantly changing" but that it was important to be proactive in calling off the tournament so that COVID-19 "doesn't wipe out our entire community."
Wyoming officials have said the risk of infection to residents of the state is relatively low, in part because of the state's rural nature and few large population centers. But that feature -- how spread out Wyomingites are -- would be moot if a concentration of fans from various communities across the state converged and then returned to their communities.
"Most of us in this room will have some form of it and will recover," she said.
Kinder said there are no suspected cases of the disease in Natrona County and that the county health department currently does not have any test kits. Mesa Primary Care and LabCorp may have some, she said.
Health officials in Natrona County made the initial decision Thursday morning to bar only fans and media from the events. Natrona County Health Officer Mark Dowell decided at 9:30 a.m. to allow only players, coaches, staff and officials into the tournament, according to a Casper-Natrona County Health Department announcement.
"Obviously, this situation is changing every minute," Wyoming High School Activities Association commissioner Ron Laird said then. "But as of now we're going to clear the facilities as soon as the early games are done. After that, only teams, managers, coaches and one administrator per school will be allowed in either facility."
"This thing is moving so fast that it could change in an hour," Laird added. "But for now this is what we have to do."
He spent most of the morning meeting with Events Center director Brad Murphy. They were also working with the Natrona County Health Department before issuing the announcement.
"Out of an abundance of caution to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 within Natrona County and the state, this difficult decision was made," the announcement stated. "The Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Natrona County Health Officer recognizes and admires that many people travelled to Natrona County, students and coaches have worked very hard and are very disappointed in this result. However, the health and safety of our community, citizens and visitors is of upmost priority."
News of the situation began to filter through social media as the Lyman and Newcastle girls played the second half of their Class 3A quarterfinal game at the Events Center and Cheyenne Central and Green River played a 4A girls quarterfinal game at Swede Erickson T-Bird Gym.
With 3 minutes remaining in the Lyman-Newcastle game, fans from both teams, as well as fans from both Douglas and Pinedale were still scattered throughout the Events Center. Douglas and Pinedale were scheduled to play the second game of the morning.
Laird added that Natrona County Health Department officials would be on a conference call with officials from other health departments from around the state at noon.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN