Health officials cancel Wyoming state basketball tournament because of coronavirus

Kinder said she was aware that canceling the tournament was a hardship but that the decision was influenced by the fact that people would be converging on one spot in Wyoming before returning to cities and towns throughout the state. She said the situation is "constantly moving, constantly changing" but that it was important to be proactive in calling off the tournament so that COVID-19 "doesn't wipe out our entire community."

Wyoming officials have said the risk of infection to residents of the state is relatively low, in part because of the state's rural nature and few large population centers. But that feature -- how spread out Wyomingites are -- would be moot if a concentration of fans from various communities across the state converged and then returned to their communities.

"Most of us in this room will have some form of it and will recover," she said.

Kinder said there are no suspected cases of the disease in Natrona County and that the county health department currently does not have any test kits. Mesa Primary Care and LabCorp may have some, she said.