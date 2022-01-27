 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL PREP SPORTS

Kelly Walsh basketball hosts Sheridan; Natrona County girls head to Rock Springs

  Updated
  • 0
Kelly Walsh Basketball

Kelly Walsh's Gunnar Browning is fouled by a Cody defender on a drive to the basket during their game Jan. 13 in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

One week after suffering their first defeat of the season, the Kelly Walsh boys' basketball team will try to return the favor when unbeaten Sheridan comes to town for a Friday night tip-off.

The Trojans (11-1, 1-1 Class 4A Northeast) lost 61-53 at Thunder Basin last Friday in a game they trailed 37-17 at the half. Kelly Walsh made it a one-possession game in the final minutes before the Bolts escaped with the victory. KW bounced back with a 55-49 victory over Gillette on Saturday while the Broncs (11-0, 2-0 NE) stayed perfect with victories over over Thunder Basin and Gillette.

The KW girls (6-6, 0-2 NE) will be looking to stop a three-game slide when they host Sheridan (6-5, 0-2 NE).

The Natrona County girls (9-4, 1-1 Northwest) are coming off a 67-31 victory at Riverton that put an end to their three-game losing streak. The Fillies travel to Rock Springs to take on the Tigers in a key conference game.

In other sports, for the second weekend in a row Casper Mountain will be the site of alpine ski races when the Britt Farr Memorial takes over Hogadon on Friday and Saturday.

The Natrona County and Kelly Walsh wrestling teams will head to Riverton to compete in the annual Ron Thon Memorial and the NC and KW indoor track teams will be in Laramie for the 307 Invitational on Saturday. In boys swimming, the Trojans and Mustangs will compete in the Gillette Invitational. On Tuesday, KW defeated NC in the Fish Bowl, which was held for the first time at NC's new pool.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

