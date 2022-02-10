 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP SPORTS

Kelly Walsh basketball hosts two games; Natrona County hits the road for two

  • Updated
  • 0
The Fishbowl

Kelly Walsh swimmers dive into the pool at the start of the 200-yard IM during the Fish Bowl against Natrona County on Jan. 25 at the NC pool in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh and Natrona County both have plenty of high school sports to offer local fans this weekend, with wrestling, basketball, boys’ swimming and indoor track all on the slate.

The John Miller Memorial Wrestling Dual between the defending state champion Mustangs and the 2019-20 champion Trojans kicked things off Thursday at KW.

Friday’s home schedule continues at Kelly Walsh with the NC and KW swim teams competing in the last-chance qualifier ahead of next weekend’s state meet.

KW also hosts doubleheader basketball action with the Trojans hosting Laramie on Friday and Cheyenne South on Saturday. The Mustangs and Fillies, will be at Star Valley on Friday and Jackson on Saturday.

On Saturday, a majority of the state’s best indoor track & field athletes will be at NC to compete in the Casper Invitational.

The NC and KW ski teams are also on the road, with the Nordic teams competing outside Jackson and the alpine teams at the Cody Invitational in Red Lodge, Montana.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News