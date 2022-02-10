Kelly Walsh basketball hosts two games; Natrona County hits the road for two

Kelly Walsh and Natrona County both have plenty of high school sports to offer local fans this weekend, with wrestling, basketball, boys’ swimming and indoor track all on the slate.

The John Miller Memorial Wrestling Dual between the defending state champion Mustangs and the 2019-20 champion Trojans kicked things off Thursday at KW.

Friday’s home schedule continues at Kelly Walsh with the NC and KW swim teams competing in the last-chance qualifier ahead of next weekend’s state meet.

KW also hosts doubleheader basketball action with the Trojans hosting Laramie on Friday and Cheyenne South on Saturday. The Mustangs and Fillies, will be at Star Valley on Friday and Jackson on Saturday.

On Saturday, a majority of the state’s best indoor track & field athletes will be at NC to compete in the Casper Invitational.

The NC and KW ski teams are also on the road, with the Nordic teams competing outside Jackson and the alpine teams at the Cody Invitational in Red Lodge, Montana.

