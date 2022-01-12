 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL

Kelly Walsh basketball teams look to continue strong starts against Cody

  • Updated
Casper High School's Basketball home openers

Kelly Walsh's Peyton Carruth breaks away from the Green River defense during their game on Dec. 9, 2021 at the KWHS Gym in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Heading into the second weekend of the new year, the Kelly Walsh boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are already way ahead of last year. Both teams will look to keep their early season momentum going Thursday when the Trojans host Cody at the KW Gym.

The boys’ team brings a 9-0 record into the matchup with the Broncs (2-5). Kelly Walsh went 3-0 this past weekend at the Taco John’s Invite in Cheyenne, finishing with victories over Riverton (62-51); Windsor, Colorado (55-39); and Douglas (54-41). The Trojans have won every game by double digits this season.

It’s a marked improvement from last season when KW finished 3-15 and failed to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2011.

A quartet of seniors leads the Trojans’ charge, with Tyler Pacheco (16.8 points per game), Davis Crilly (11.7 ppg), Caden Allaire (11.7 ppg) and Gunnar Browning (10.0 ppg) all averaging in double figures.

The Kelly Walsh girls have also eclipsed last season’s win total. The Trojans, who went 2-16 and failed to qualify for state last year, enter Thursday’s game against the undefeated Fillies (7-0) with a 6-3 mark.

KW went 2-1 in Cheyenne, with victories over Riverton (63-30) and Douglas (67-57) and a loss to Windsor (73-30). The victory over Douglas snapped the Bearcats’ state-record 48-game winning streak.

Senior Logann Alvar leads the Trojans with 12.9 points per game, while junior Peyton Carruth is averaging 8.0 ppg and senior Makena Clemens 7.6.

They’ll be tasked with slowing down a Cody team led by sophomore Molly Hays and junior Kennedi Niemann, both of whom were all-state selections last season when they led the Fillies to the state championship game.

Trojans Tracker

THURSDAY: Cody at Kelly Walsh, girls, 4:30 p.m.; boys, 6 p.m.

SOLID STARTS: Both KW teams have already surpassed last season's win totals. The Trojans boys are undefeated at 7-0 while the girls are 6-3 after ending Douglas' 48-game winning streak last weekend.

NEXT: Kelly Walsh at Thunder Basin, Jan. 21.

