Kelly Walsh boys basketball races past Sheridan from ranks of unbeaten

One week after suffering its first loss of the season, Kelly Walsh knocked Sheridan from the ranks of the unbeaten. Tyler Pacheco and Davis Crilly combined for 48 points and the Trojans (12-1, 2-1 Class 4A Northeast) rolled to a 69-54 victory over the Broncs on Friday night at the KW Gym.

Sheridan (11-1, 2-1 NW) tried to make a game of it in the fourth quarter, but Pacheco seemingly answered every Bronc basket with a 3-pointer. The senior made four 3-pointers in the final frame, and seven for the game, on his way to a game-high 27 points.

Sheridan led 7-3 after Reed Rabon came up with a steal and layup, but the Trojans then went on a 12-0 run and led 15-9 after the first quarter. Pacheco hit two 3-pointers and Caden Allaire knocked down two mid-range jumpers to pad KW's lead.

Crilly went to work in the paint in the second quarter, scoring seven of his 21 points, as Kelly Walsh extended its lead to 32-19. Sheridan's Cael Hamrick gave the Broncs some life with five quick points on a 3-pointer and a short jumper to cut the gap to 32-24 with less than a minute remaining in the half.

David Deboer made sure that was as close as Sheridan would get. The junior guard drove to the rim for an easy basket and then capped the first half with a shot from the Sheridan free-throw line at the buzzer. Deboer grabbed a Sheridan miss, turned and let it fly. The ball swished cleanly through the net as the buzzer sounded and the jubilant Trojans raced off the court.

The Broncs got within nine points on four separate occasions in the third quarter, but Crilly, Pacheco and Deboer kept the Broncs at bay.

Kelly Walsh returns to the court next weekend when it travels to Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.

