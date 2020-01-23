Kelly Walsh boys enter quadrant play with 4A West's only winning record

Admittedly, the Kelly Walsh boys are still a work in progress. Coincidentally, so is the entire 4A West Conference.
Heading into quadrant-opening play against Cody at Kelly Walsh High School on Friday, the Trojans stand as the only team in the West with a winning record. And at just 6-4, they believe that they've still got some serious work to do.
"We had a pretty rough start but we've just been building as a team," Kelly Walsh senior Michael Bradley told the Star-Tribune last week, "and after those first couple losses I feel like we're growing in some major areas."
Those comments came after the Trojans surpassed Sheridan in the fourth quarter to notch a colossal home win. Squared up against the state's top-ranked team in the preseason and a squad that handed the Trojans a loss in the season-opening weekend, Kelly Walsh endured a difficult first half only to rally and pull away for the victory.
Kelly Walsh still stands in the bottom-half of 4A in scoring offense (54.6, 11th), rebounding (27.0, 11th) and scoring defense (56.8, 10th), but some of that can be contributed to a gruesome first weekend. The Trojans have continued to show growth, however, and the win over Sheridan certainly proved that.
"We're pretty close to being a good team," Kelly Walsh head coach Randy Roden summarized after the Sheridan win. "There's a light at the end of the tunnel. We keep taking two steps back when I see that light so hopefully we can build off it."
The Trojans enter quadrant play on a three-game winning streak. Bradley notched a season-high 18 in the win over Sheridan to help open the offense. Roden mentioned that Bradley's ability to penetrate defenses and then kick to open teammates has been a valued addition to the senior's repertoire. Also, the Trojans have benefited from the addition of senior Kade Marsh, who's traded in his walking boot for a uniform and is averaging 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds through the last four games. Marsh's 20 points against Cheyenne South was a season-best for the Trojans.
Kelly Walsh has also benefited from the evolution of senior Isaiah Wiggins, as well as growth from role players like Bastian Hansen, Keaton Crilly, Caden Allaire and Tyler Pacheco. Typically undersized compared to the rest of 4A, the Trojans have now played one of the biggest and walked away victorious.
"We had some kids that expanded their roles defensively and rebounding-wise," Roden said. "I thought our guys battled really hard and found a groove where they felt comfortable playing bigger people."
Meanwhile, Cody (3-6) just snapped a short losing streak with a quadrant-opening win over Riverton. Boosted by that victory, the Broncs return to Casper knowing a win over the defending champions can provide a bigger lift than a 2-0 quadrant record.
Of course, the Trojans aren't short on confidence and are starting to see themselves as the top team in the conference.
"(Sheridan) was a big win, especially for how skilled they are," Bradley said. "It's a big win and it helps build our confidence a lot."
