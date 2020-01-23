Kelly Walsh boys enter quadrant play with 4A West's only winning record

Admittedly, the Kelly Walsh boys are still a work in progress. Coincidentally, so is the entire 4A West Conference.

Heading into quadrant-opening play against Cody at Kelly Walsh High School on Friday, the Trojans stand as the only team in the West with a winning record. And at just 6-4, they believe that they've still got some serious work to do.

"We had a pretty rough start but we've just been building as a team," Kelly Walsh senior Michael Bradley told the Star-Tribune last week, "and after those first couple losses I feel like we're growing in some major areas."

Those comments came after the Trojans surpassed Sheridan in the fourth quarter to notch a colossal home win. Squared up against the state's top-ranked team in the preseason and a squad that handed the Trojans a loss in the season-opening weekend, Kelly Walsh endured a difficult first half only to rally and pull away for the victory.

Kelly Walsh still stands in the bottom-half of 4A in scoring offense (54.6, 11th), rebounding (27.0, 11th) and scoring defense (56.8, 10th), but some of that can be contributed to a gruesome first weekend. The Trojans have continued to show growth, however, and the win over Sheridan certainly proved that.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}