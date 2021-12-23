 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Memorial Hospital Converse County
PREP BASKETBALL | KELLY WALSH, NATRONA COUNTY

Kelly Walsh boys, Natrona County girls basketball take 6-0 marks into new year

  • Updated
  • 0
Casper High School's Basketball home openers

Natrona County's Emma Patik passes around the Laramie defense during their game on Dec. 9 at Jerry Dalton Gym in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

All four Casper high school basketball teams sport winning records heading into the Christmas break. Both the Kelly Walsh boys and the Natrona County girls are 6-0, while the Natrona County boys are 5-2 and the Kelly Walsh girls 4-2 entering the new year.

All four teams were undefeated at last week's Flaming Gorge Classic in Green River and Rock Springs.

The Kelly Walsh boys and girls have already surpassed last year's win totals, when the boys team finished 3-15 and the girls were 2-16. Neither team qualified for the state tournament.

Seniors Tyler Pacheco (18.7), Davis Crilly (13.7) and Caden Allaire (13.3) are all averaging double-digit points for the Trojans.

The KW girls team is paced by Casper College signee Logann Alvar, who is averaging 14.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

The NC girls have three players averaging double figures in senior Emma Patik (16.2), junior Megan Hagar (13.5) and senior Tamryn Blom (10.3).

People are also reading…

The Fillies finished 19-4 and won the West Regional last year, but went 0-2 at the state tournament.

The Mustangs won all four games at the Flaming Gorge last week and are just one victory away from equaling their win total from last year when they finished 6-13 and failed to qualify for state.

All four teams return to action Jan. 6-8 at the Taco John's Invitational in Cheyenne.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News