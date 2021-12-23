Kelly Walsh boys, Natrona County girls basketball take 6-0 marks into new year

All four Casper high school basketball teams sport winning records heading into the Christmas break. Both the Kelly Walsh boys and the Natrona County girls are 6-0, while the Natrona County boys are 5-2 and the Kelly Walsh girls 4-2 entering the new year.

All four teams were undefeated at last week's Flaming Gorge Classic in Green River and Rock Springs.

The Kelly Walsh boys and girls have already surpassed last year's win totals, when the boys team finished 3-15 and the girls were 2-16. Neither team qualified for the state tournament.

Seniors Tyler Pacheco (18.7), Davis Crilly (13.7) and Caden Allaire (13.3) are all averaging double-digit points for the Trojans.

The KW girls team is paced by Casper College signee Logann Alvar, who is averaging 14.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

The NC girls have three players averaging double figures in senior Emma Patik (16.2), junior Megan Hagar (13.5) and senior Tamryn Blom (10.3).

The Fillies finished 19-4 and won the West Regional last year, but went 0-2 at the state tournament.

The Mustangs won all four games at the Flaming Gorge last week and are just one victory away from equaling their win total from last year when they finished 6-13 and failed to qualify for state.

All four teams return to action Jan. 6-8 at the Taco John's Invitational in Cheyenne.

