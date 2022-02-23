Kelly Walsh boys, Natrona County girls look to extend Peach Basket streaks

The Natrona County and Kelly Walsh basketball teams close the regular season Friday with key conference games ahead of next weekend’s regional tournaments. Before then, however, the crosstown rivals square off Thursday in the annual Peach Basket on Thursday at KW.
Although neither game will affect seeding at regionals, there’s always plenty at stake when the Fillies and Trojans, and Mustangs and Trojans, face off on the hardwood.
Girls
- Natrona County has won two in a row, including a 51-35 victory last year, and leads the all-time series 21-9. The Fillies also defeated the Trojans 61-52 during the season’s opening weekend.
- Natrona County (14-6, 6-3 Class 4A Northwest) has won five of its past six games, with the lone defeat coming to undefeated Cody.
- Senior guard Emma Patik leads the Fillies with 13.7 points per game, with junior Megan Hagar averaging 12.3 ppg. Senior Tamryn Blom averages 8.9 points and 9.2 rebounds.
- NC head coach Brian Costello, who is in the third year of his second stint with the Fillies, is 9-1 all-time in the Peach Basket. KW head coach Sara Tuomi is 2-6 in the annual series.
- The Trojans (9-10, 3-6 4A Northeast) are led by senior Logann Alvar, who is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Junior Peyton Carruth and senior Makenna Clemens are averaging a combined 15.9 points and 13.0 rebounds.
- Following a five-game losing streak Kelly Walsh has won three of five, including a 71-63 victory at Gillette on Saturday in which Alvar had 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Boys
- Kelly Walsh has won five in a row in the series, capped by last year’s 47-36 victory. Natrona County still leads the all-time series (19-11), but the Trojans have won eight of the past nine. KW (16-3, 6-3) defeated NC 55-43 earlier this season.
- KW head coach Randy Roden will be coaching in his 20th Peach Basket. Roden is 16-3 all-time in the series as he went 8-1 while coaching at NC (2001-09) and is 8-2 since taking over the Trojans prior to the 2011-12 season.
- A talented group of seniors, along with junior guard David Deboer, have helped the Trojans rebound from a 3-16 record last season. Guard Tyler Pacheco averages a team-best 15.4 points per game, followed by big man Davis Crilly (13.1) and Deboer (10.0). Forward Caden Allaire chips in 9.5 ppg and guard Gunnar Browning 8.4 ppg. Crilly also averages 11.2 rebounds per contest.
- The Mustangs (9-12, 3-6) counter with a rotation that consists primarily of senior Davis Parker juniors Gibson Heathman, Jackson Dutcher and Isaac Patik and sophomore Colton Rogers. Parker leads the team with 9.2 ppg although all five have led the Mustangs in scoring multiple times this season.
- Natrona County is looking to end a five-game slide in which it has scored more than 40 points just once, while Kelly Walsh has topped 50 points in every game but two this season. The Trojans were held to a season-low 39 points in a 49-39 loss to Thunder Basin last week, but bounced back with a 90-59 victory against Gillette the following day.
Friday, NC hosts Rock Springs and KW plays at Sheridan.
Boys Peach Basket History
SERIES RECORD: NC leads 19-11
2021 KW 47-36
2020 KW 52-04
2019 KW 70-34
2018 KW 55-47
2017 KW 45-33
2016 NC 43-34
2015 KW 49-31
2014 KW 45-28
2013 KW 51-46
2012 NC 34-32
2011 NC 72-41
2010 NC 69-58
2009 NC 70-38
2008 NC 51-24
2007 NC 61-42
2006 NC 55-52
2005 NC 54-44
2004 NC 81-64
2003 NC 61-59
2002 KW 38-32
2001 NC 61-56
2000 NC 65-51
1999 NC 58-49
1998 NC 86-76
1997 NC 58-46
1996 KW 63-51
1995 NC 71-48
1994 NC 59-34
1993 NC 70-40
1992 KW 46-40
LONGEST WIN STREAK: NC 10 (2003-12) KW 5 (2017-22)
BIGGEST WIN: 36 (KW 70-34, 2019)
SINGLE-GAME SCORING: NC — Jacque Finn, 34 (1998) KW — Lucas Nolan, 32 (2010)
Girls Peach Basket History
SERIES RECORD: NC leads 21-9
2021 NC 51-35
2020 NC 45-44
2019 KW 43-38
2018 KW 51-42
2017 NC 55-43
2016 NC 73-37
2015 NC 67-39
2014 NC 69-41
2013 NC 69-18
2012 NC 64-38
2011 NC 62-31
2010 NC 50-23
2009 KW 50-46
2008 KW 43-40
2007 NC 64-41
2006 NC 48-28
2005 NC 40-30
2004 NC 63-45
2003 NC 77-75 OT
2002 NC 68-43
2001 NC 40-39
2000 KW 55-50
1999 NC 47-42
1998 KW 46-43
1997 KW 56-30
1996 KW 52-35
1995 NC 39-38
1994 NC 62-49
1993 KW 47-34
1992 NC 51-46
LONGEST WIN STREAK: NC 8 (2010-17) KW 3 (1996-98)
BIGGEST WIN: 51 (NC 69-18, 2013)
SINGLE-GAME SCORING: NC — Maurica Medders, 29 (2007) KW — Melissa Lathrop, 22 (1993)
