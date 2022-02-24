Kelly Walsh boys pull away in second half to defeat Natrona County

Early in the third quarter of Thursday night's Peach Basket rivalry game, Kelly Walsh's five-game winning streak in the series appeared to be in jeopardy.

Natrona County sophomore guard Colton Rogers scored 10 quick points, including two 3-pointers, to pull the Mustangs within 27-24. Following an NC defensive stop, Rogers got a good look at a tying triple but the shot bounced off the rim.

It was as close as the Mustangs would get.

Kelly Walsh seniors Zach Enyert, Gunnar Browning and Caden Allaire hit three in a row from behind the arc to push the lead to 36-24 and the Trojans rolled to a 79-50 victory.

"I thought we moved the ball well and got some good shots," KW head coach Randy Roden said. "This team can be a little streaky shooting the ball, but once we hit some shots it was a different feeling."

Kelly Walsh (16-3) didn't make a 3-pointer in the first half, but managed to take a 22-14 lead into the locker room thanks to the play of Davis Crilly. The 6-foot-4 senior scored 16 of his game-high 27 points before the break.

The shooters found their range in the third quarter as the Trojans knocked down seven 3-pointers in the third quarter. Browning's triple just before the buzzer gave KW a 51-36 lead. Allaire hit three from distance in the quarter, Browning added two and Enyert and senior Tyler Pacheco made one apiece.

"We needed to start making some shots because we just couldn't break free," Roden said. "And we were having a hard time guarding Rogers so we needed to get some stops."

The Trojans did both after Rogers' scoring burst to start the second half. Rogers finished with 24 points, but junior Gibson Heathman, who had 13 points, was the only other Mustang to score more than three points. Playing without leading scorers Isaac Patik and Davis Parker, Natrona County (9-13) was unable to generate enough offense to keep up with the Trojans.

After being held scoreless in the third quarter, Crilly scored 11 points in the final frame. Allaire added nine points for the Trojans, who also got nine points apiece from Browning and Pacheco and eight from Enyert.

Natrona County still leads the all-time trophy series 20-12, but Kelly Walsh has won six in a row and nine of the past 10 Peach Baskets. Roden, who went 8-1 in Peach Basket games at NC (2001-09), improved to 17-3 in the series.

With the rivalry game out of the way, the Trojans and Mustangs can turn their attention to key conference games Friday. Kelly Walsh plays at Sheridan; Natrona County hosts Rock Springs.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.