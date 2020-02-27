Kelly Walsh boys pull away to win record fourth consecutive Peach Basket

The seniors on this year's Kelly Walsh boys basketball team inherited a lofty standard. During their four years the Trojans have already won two state championships and made at least the semifinals every year. On Thursday night they carved out a little piece of history for themselves.

With an emphatic run, at one point stretching to 12-0, Kelly Walsh closed out rival Natrona County for a 52-40 win at Kelly Walsh High School. That win clinched a fourth consecutive Peach Basket trophy for the Trojans -- the first time in the 29-year history of the traveling trophy.

"It means a lot," Kelly Walsh senior Michael Bradley reflected. "We're really trying to establish our dominance and try to be the better basketball school with better players in general."

Fittingly enough, Thursday's game went back-and-forth much like the back-and-forth series has. Defense and aggressive drives to the basket helped Natrona County jump out to a first-quarter lead. Kelly Walsh answered with a second-quarter run only for the two to continually trade blows. Some were bigger than others. And the Trojans hit a big one just before the break. Sophomore Tyler Pacheco pulled up in rhythm and hit an elbow 3 just before the halftime horn to give the home team a 24-22 lead. Pacheco torched the Mustangs for 18 in their December meeting and was once again a threat from distance.

