Kelly Walsh boys pull away to win record fourth consecutive Peach Basket

The seniors on this year's Kelly Walsh boys basketball team inherited a lofty standard. During their four years the Trojans have already won two state championships and made at least the semifinals every year. On Thursday night they carved out a little piece of history for themselves.
With an emphatic run, at one point stretching to 12-0, Kelly Walsh closed out rival Natrona County for a 52-40 win at Kelly Walsh High School. That win clinched a fourth consecutive Peach Basket trophy for the Trojans -- the first time in the 29-year history of the traveling trophy.
"It means a lot," Kelly Walsh senior Michael Bradley reflected. "We're really trying to establish our dominance and try to be the better basketball school with better players in general."
Fittingly enough, Thursday's game went back-and-forth much like the back-and-forth series has. Defense and aggressive drives to the basket helped Natrona County jump out to a first-quarter lead. Kelly Walsh answered with a second-quarter run only for the two to continually trade blows. Some were bigger than others. And the Trojans hit a big one just before the break. Sophomore Tyler Pacheco pulled up in rhythm and hit an elbow 3 just before the halftime horn to give the home team a 24-22 lead. Pacheco torched the Mustangs for 18 in their December meeting and was once again a threat from distance.
Naturally, the Mustangs answered with back-to-back 3s from Ryan Swan and Cooper Quig to regain the lead. Swan scored a game-high 13 points while Quig added 12. Something in those shots sparked the Trojans. Kelly Walsh answered with a 22-7 run to take the game's first double-digit lead and cruised the rest of the way. Fighting through an acrobatic bucket from Mustang junior Koby Kelly and a sharp 3 from senior Ryan Sorenson, the Trojans couldn't be thrown off their rhythm. Pacheco hit two more 3's, senior Mike Bradley hit consecutive distance jumpers and the interior senior duo of Isaiah Wiggins and Bastian Hansen all found buckets midway through the fourth quarter.
"Our defense and intensity really started to get up," Bradley said. "We just started to get a lot more steals, boxed out and didn't let them get any second-chance shots. I think that's what really boosted us in the long run because they're a really good team and they feed off those second-chance shots."
Quig scored a layup just over 2 minutes into the final quarter, but the Mustangs didn't score another field goal until a 3 from Elijah Reeves with 42 seconds remaining. By then it was too little, too late for the Mustangs.
Bradley, who tied Wiggins for team-high honors with 12 points, held the ball in the backcourt and dribbled to the final whistle. He and his fellow seniors basked in the moment. And they earned this one through attrition before making the big shots down the stretch.
"All the people I've been growing up with for years, it's huge," Bradley said. "All the stuff we've been building together, it's important."
