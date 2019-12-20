Kelly Walsh boys take redefined identity, momentum into winter break

Thursday night’s contest at Jerry Dalton Gym started as an anomaly but ended with a seeming inevitability.

Natrona County took an 8-point lead into halftime over rival Kelly Walsh. Not only did the underdog Mustangs have the hype of a perfect season-opening weekend, they had the momentum of a Wilsk Jackson layup just before the buzzer to carry them into the break.

That’s what Kelly Walsh head coach Randy Roden told his team in the locker room. It’s strange considering the program’s history; Roden told his guys to create their own legacy in the second half. One individual to themselves and independent from the program’s six wins out of the last seven meetings with NC and unfettered from the reputation of two state championships in the past three years.

“We weren’t playing defense good, we weren’t running our offense right,” senior Isiah Wiggins said. “We were just out of it. Second half we just kicked it up and controlled the game pretty much until the end.”