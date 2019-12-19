Kelly Walsh completes comeback to hand Natrona County its first loss

The Kelly Walsh reinvention project pulled out another tough win on Thursday night.

Just days removed from 2 hours of re-establishing their identity, the Trojans went across town to Jerry Dalton Gym and beat their rival for the seventh time in the last eight meetings. A fourth-quarter 3 from sophomore Tyler Pacheco gave Kelly Walsh its first lead since 4-2 and the champs simply held on for a 51-46 win.

Until that fourth quarter it was almost entirely Natrona County.

A near 3-minute scoring drought for the Mustangs opened the door for their rival, however. Kelly Walsh dwindled its 11-point deficit down to just 5 during that drought before Mustangs senior Ryan Sorenson stepped up to deliver a 3. Kelly Walsh didn’t go away, closing the gap to 4 in the final minutes but back-to-back buckets from Cooper Quig and Wilsk Jackson, the later coming with just 4 seconds left in the half, provided some breathing room going into the break.

Natrona County arrived out of halftime late, was late onto the court and its offense was late to the second half. The Mustangs started the third quarter on a 4-minute scoring drought where they saw their lead crumble into a 1-point deficit. Then came a 3 from Ryan Swan, 4:31 into the quarter, to regain the home team’s breath. It didn’t last.