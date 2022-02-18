Kelly Walsh lets first-quarter lead slip away in loss to Thunder Basin

Three-pointers early and free throws late kept Thunder Basin at the top of the Class 4A East standings Friday night. The Bolts (16-3, 7-1) overcame a first-quarter deficit to earn a 49-39 victory at Kelly Walsh.

Thunder Basin made seven 3-pointers in the first half, along with one field goal in the paint and a free throw, and put the game away at the free-throw line as the Bolts' final nine points came at the line.

The Trojans started strong, with senior Davis Crilly scoring six points inside and Tyler Pacheco and Caden Allaire hitting 3-pointers in the final minute of the first quarter to give Kelly Walsh a 15-9 lead.

Crilly scored at the rim to start the second quarter, but then the Trojans went cold. And Thunder Basin's senior duo of Holte and Williams took advantage, scoring all 15 of the Bolts' points in the quarter to give the visitors a 24-18 lead at the break.

Williams continued his scoring surge in the third quarter. After opening the frame with a drive to the basket he finished it at the free-throw line, making 5 of 6 from the charity stripe to give the Bolts a 33-24 lead heading to the fourth.

Gunnar Browning hit a triple for Kelly Walsh and Pacheco his a long two and scored at the rim to cut the lead to 35-31. But Williams knocked down a 3-pointer and scored on a twisting drive to push the margin to 40-33 and the Bolts were able to put the game away at the charity stripe.

Holte, who finished with 18 points, made all four of his free-throw attempts in the final 3 minutes and Williams was 4-for-4 in the final minute as he led all scorers with 25 points.

Crilly had 13 and Pacheco nine for the Trojans, who play at Gillette on Saturday.

Thunder Basin returns home to face Sheridan on Saturday.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.