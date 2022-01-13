 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
BOYS BASKETBALL

Kelly Walsh limits Cody to four second-half points on its way to 66-25 victory

Kelly Walsh Basketball

Kelly Walsh's David Deboer shoots over Cody's Luke Talich during their game Thursday in Casper. The Trojans remained undefeated with a 66-25 victory over the Broncs.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Kelly Walsh came out firing Thursday in its game against Cody.

The Trojans made their first six field-goal attempts -- all from behind the arc -- to build an 18-3 lead over the Broncs on their way to a 66-25 victory at KW Gym. Senior Tyler Pacheco got things started with a corner 3 followed by one from senior Zach Enyert and two more from Pacheco. Senior Gunnar Browning and junior David Deboer completed the onslaught from deep.

Senior big man Davis Crilly took things over inside in the second quarter for the Trojans (8-0) before Anthony Schell closed the half with two more 3-pointers and Pacheco hit a mid-range step-back to give KW a 42-21 lead at the break.

Luke Talich scored inside to get Cody (2-6) started in the third quarter, but Kelly Walsh netted the final 13 points of the frame to stretch its advantage to 55-23. The Trojans' run reached 24-0 before the Broncs' Remy Broussard made two free throws with 2 minutes remaining. Kelly Walsh outscored Cody 24-4 in the second half.

Pacheco finished with a game-high 17 points for the Trojans, with Crilly (14), Deboer (12) and Schell (10) also scoring in double figures.

Kelly Walsh returns to the court next Friday when they play at Thunder Basin.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

