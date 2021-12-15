 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BASKETBALL

Kelly Walsh, Natrona County basketball teams head to Flaming Gorge Classic

  • Updated
  • 0
Kelly Walsh v. Cheyenne East boys basketball

Kelly Walsh's Tyler Pacheco steals the ball from Cheyenne East's Jordan Codner during their game last season at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The Kelly Walsh boys' and Natrona County girls' basketball teams put their undefeated records to the test this weekend when all four Casper teams compete in the Flaming Gorge Classic in Rock Springs and Green River.

Kelly Walsh won all three games at the season-opening Oil City Tip-Off last weekend in Casper, as the Trojans defeated Green River (76-58), Rock Springs (67-38) and crosstown rival Natrona County (55-43). KW has already equaled its victory total from last season when it finished 3-15.

Senior Tyler Pacheco, who scored a career-high 30 points against Green River and 25 against NC, is averaging 21.3 points per game to lead the Trojans. Kelly Walsh has also received double-digit scoring efforts from seniors Caden Allaire, Davis Crilly and Zach Enyert.

The Trojans are scheduled to face Lyman; Evanston; and Fruita Monument, Colorado, this weekend.

The Natrona County Fillies also went 3-0 last weekend with victories over Laramie (44-37), Cheyenne South (76-17) and Kelly Walsh (61-52).

People are also reading…

Senior Emma Patik and junior Megan Hagar scored in double figures in all three games. Patik is averaging 18.3 point per game and Hagar 13.3 ppg.

NC will face Pinedale, Fruita Monument and Lyman this weekend.

The Kelly Walsh girls and Natrona County boys both went 1-2 last weekend. The Trojans defeated Rock Springs (53-50) and lost to Green River (53-39) and NC, while the Mustangs defeated Laramie (52-46) and lost to Cheyenne South (63-61) and KW.

In addition to the Flaming Gorge Classic, which features teams from across the state as well as Colorado, Utah and Idaho, there are tournaments scheduled in Lander, Douglas, Big Horn, Lingle and Shoshoni.

Inside

Weekend tournament matchups. Page B2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News