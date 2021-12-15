Kelly Walsh, Natrona County basketball teams head to Flaming Gorge Classic

The Kelly Walsh boys' and Natrona County girls' basketball teams put their undefeated records to the test this weekend when all four Casper teams compete in the Flaming Gorge Classic in Rock Springs and Green River.

Kelly Walsh won all three games at the season-opening Oil City Tip-Off last weekend in Casper, as the Trojans defeated Green River (76-58), Rock Springs (67-38) and crosstown rival Natrona County (55-43). KW has already equaled its victory total from last season when it finished 3-15.

Senior Tyler Pacheco, who scored a career-high 30 points against Green River and 25 against NC, is averaging 21.3 points per game to lead the Trojans. Kelly Walsh has also received double-digit scoring efforts from seniors Caden Allaire, Davis Crilly and Zach Enyert.

The Trojans are scheduled to face Lyman; Evanston; and Fruita Monument, Colorado, this weekend.

The Natrona County Fillies also went 3-0 last weekend with victories over Laramie (44-37), Cheyenne South (76-17) and Kelly Walsh (61-52).

Senior Emma Patik and junior Megan Hagar scored in double figures in all three games. Patik is averaging 18.3 point per game and Hagar 13.3 ppg.

NC will face Pinedale, Fruita Monument and Lyman this weekend.

The Kelly Walsh girls and Natrona County boys both went 1-2 last weekend. The Trojans defeated Rock Springs (53-50) and lost to Green River (53-39) and NC, while the Mustangs defeated Laramie (52-46) and lost to Cheyenne South (63-61) and KW.

In addition to the Flaming Gorge Classic, which features teams from across the state as well as Colorado, Utah and Idaho, there are tournaments scheduled in Lander, Douglas, Big Horn, Lingle and Shoshoni.

