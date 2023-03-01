The Kelly Walsh and Natrona County basketball teams enter regional play this weekend with some work to do if they hope to qualify for next week's state tournament.

Natrona County has the luxury of hosting the Class 4A East Regional, but both the Mustangs and Fillies face difficult first-round opponents with the NC boys taking on Cheyenne Central and the NC girls taking on two-time defending state champion Cheyenne East.

Kelly Walsh travels to Afton for the 4A West where both Trojans teams open against host Star Valley.

Class 4A East

The Mustangs (10-12) enter as the No. 3 seed out of the North. They had won four of six -- including NE Conference victories against Gillette and Sheridan -- before a 48-40 defeat to Kelly Walsh in the annual Peach Basket on Saturday.

Natrona County put together one of its most complete games on Feb. 3 when it routed Central 55-35. If the Mustangs can match that performance Thursday they'll face the winner of the Gillette-Laramie game in the semifinals. NC has defeated both the Camels and the Plainsmen this season.

Sophomore guard Colton Rogers leads the Mustangs with 12.3 points per game, with senior forward Isaac Patik averaging 11.9 points and a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game.

James Brown and Joe Sawyer average 16.0 ppg for the Indians (15-7).

The Fillies (11-12) are looking to carry the momentum from last week's wins over Sheridan (48-43) and Kelly Walsh (58-33) into their game against East (18-2). The T-Birds are 2-0 against NC this season.

Senior guard Megan Hagar leads the Fillies with 16.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.7 steals per game. Junior Lexie Ransom pitches in 10.6 ppg and sophomore Brynn Sybrant 8.6 ppg.

For the T-Birds, Bradie Schlabs (15.2) and Boden Liljedahl (14.8) are averaging a combined 30.0 ppg.

Class 4A West

The KW boys' team defeated Star Valley 63-59 three weeks ago, but the Trojans were probably hoping to avoid a rematch with the Braves on their home court to start regional play.

But Kelly Walsh (8-11) went 0-5 in the Northwest -- this week's scheduled game against Rock Springs was canceled since it didn't affect seeding -- which puts them against Southwest champion Star Valley (13-8).

Still, the Trojans have demonstrated they can compete with the West's best, even though they're 3-6 against the West this season. Outside of a 68-51 loss at Rock Springs, KW's average margin of defeat in their other five games is 3.8 points.

Freshman Mason Eager (14.1), senior Isaak Mamot (11.1) and sophomore Jack Nicholls (10.2) are all scoring in double figures and senior Jayden Nicholls (7.9) and sophomore Jace Nicholls (7.1) give the Trojans' added scoring punch.

It's been a challenging first year for KW girls' head coach Kayla Gilliam. The Trojans (4-15) lost 14 games by double digits this season and its only victories came against teams with a combined record of 4-58.

Still, the Trojans do have talent on the roster in seniors Cydney Eskew, Peyton Carruth, Rylie Alberts and Aubreann Browning as they look to pull off some upsets and qualify for state for the first time in three years.