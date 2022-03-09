Kelly Walsh, Natrona County boys are ready to make some noise at state basketball

After failing to qualify for last year’s Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championships, both Kelly Walsh and Natrona County did what they had to at last weekend’s regional tournaments to punch their tickets.

The Trojans (20-5), who have been on the short list of state title contenders all season, bounced back from a semifinal loss to Thunder Basin to defeat Cheyenne South and Sheridan to finish third at the East Regional.

“We’ll take it,” KW head coach Randy Roden said.

The Mustangs, on the other hand, rebounded from an opening-round loss to Star Valley to defeat Green River and Jackson to end a three-year drought.

“Our whole goal this season was to make it to state and cause some noise,” NC senior Roman Overstreet said.

The Mustangs (12-15) lost to Rock Springs in the West Regional third-place game, which pits them against East Regional champ Thunder Basin in Thursday’s quarterfinals at Casper College’s Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

“We’re excited for this opportunity,” NC head coach Phil Choler said. “We’re going to go out and try to do what we do … defend at a high level, control the basketball and play as hard as we can. That’s our MO and that’s what got us here to state.”

While Natrona County’s return to the state tournament was a few years in the making, Kelly Walsh won the state title in 2019 and qualified in 2020 — the state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic — before stumbling to a 3-15 record last year.

Seniors Tyler Pacheco, Gunnar Browning, Davis Crilly and Caden Allaire, along with junior David Deboer have led the Trojans’ charge this season. Pacheco (15.2 points per game) and Crilly (13.7 ppg) are the only players averaging in double figures, but the other three are averaging a combined 25.7 ppg.

“We have a couple guys who, when they play well, we like our chances,” Roden said of Pacheco and Crilly. “But when those guys have been off we’ve had other guys who have stepped up. We’ve had games where we’ve had to find a way to win, which is always good.”

KW trailed Sheridan by 14 points in the third-place game last week before battling back for the 59-49 victory.

“We could have easily said, ‘We’ve already qualified for state,’” Roden said. “But I give the guys credit because they showed resolve and they grouped together to get the win.”

The Trojans face West Regional runner-up Star Valley (12-11) in the quarterfinals.

“We’ve only seen them on tape,” Roden said of the Braves. “But we know they’re long and athletic and they could present some problems for us.

“At this point of the year it doesn’t matter how you win, it’s just survive and advance.”

That’s just what Natrona County did last week.

Playing without senior leader Davis Parker, the Mustangs avenged losses earlier in the season to both Green River and Jackson to punch their state ticket.

“We’re looking to build off the momentum from last weekend,” Choler said. “Regardless of who the opponent is we’re going to play Natrona basketball. We’re going to play really hard on the defensive end and work as hard as possible.”

Thunder Basin is led by seniors Deegan Williams and McKale Holte, both of whom were all-state selections last year. Overstreet knows the problems the Bolts’ guards can present.

“They’re pretty good shooters so we need to contest high,” he said. “And we have to dominate the boards and capitalize on our offensive possessions.”

With Parker playing limited minutes because of an injury, sophomore point guard Colton Rogers and other have filled the void. The Mustangs had four different players lead the team in scoring at regionals. And junior Isaac Patik had double-digit rebounds in each game.

“This is an opportunity for our program to continue to grow,” Choler said. “And it lets these younger guys experience what it’s like to win a game at regionals that gets us into state and experience what it’s like to play at Casper College and to play at the Events Center. It’s just a great experience for all the guys in our program, and especially the seniors.”

Qualifying teams from the West were 3-25 against all teams from East Conference teams this season. ... Natrona County defeated Laramie in the season opener and Riverton had victories over Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne South.

Thunder Basin is the only team in the field without a state championship. ... Riverton won its only title in 2017 in Class 3A. ... Natrona County has the most state championships of any team in the field with 14, followed by Rock Springs with 13, although the Tigers’ last one came in 1976. ... Star Valley has won 12 state titles, but all of those came in 3A.

Rock Springs (5-21) entered the West Regional with a 2-20 record before upsetting Green River, Evanston and Natrona County to claim the No. 3 seed.

Three of Kelly Walsh’s five losses this season were to Thunder Basin. ... The Bolts’ only in-state loss was to Sheridan. ... Three of the Broncs’ six losses were to Kelly Walsh.

