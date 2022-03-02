Kelly Walsh, Natrona County boys look to get back to state after recent struggles

The Kelly Walsh boys basketball team goes into this weekend’s East Regional tournament at Cheyenne South as one of the favorites. The only problem for the Trojans is that four other teams can make that same claim.

“We know it’s going to be a helluva tournament,” KW head coach Randy Roden said. “The four teams that come out of there are going to earn their way. It’s going to be whatever teams can put three days of basketball together.”

The Trojans (17-4) enter as the No. 5 seed and face No. 4 seed Sheridan (16-4) in the opening round. The teams split their two regular-season games this season.

For Kelly Walsh, there’s no secret to its success this season. When the Trojans shoot the ball well they usually win. When they struggle from the field they tend to end up on the losing side of the ledger.

“Do I like our chances? I don’t know,” Roden admitted. “We’re such an offensive-oriented team that I don’t know if we’ll shoot good three games in a row. We’ve never had a state championship-caliber team that has out-offensed anyone. It’s always been defense because you can count on that every night.

“But we’re awfully good when we shoot well.”

Senior guard Tyler Pacheco leads the team in scoring at 15.2 points per game, followed by senior Davis Crilly at 13.6 ppg, junior David Deboer (9.5 ppg), and seniors Caden Allaire (9.3 ppg) and Gunnar Browning (8.5 ppg). The 6-foot-4 Crilly also averages 10.8 rebounds per game and is shooting 62.0% from the field.

Browning is the team’s best 3-point shooter at 45.0%, but Pacheco, Allaire and Deboer all have the ability to get hot from deep.

“We need to hit shots and work hard on defense to cover those times when we aren’t hitting shots,” Allaire said. “It’s going to come down to who plays harder because every team on this side of the state is good.”

In addition to the Trojans and the Broncs, top-seeded Thunder Basin (18-3), No. 2 seed Cheyenne Central (13-8) and No. 3 seed Cheyenne East (18-4) enter the regional tournament with winning records. And No. 6 Cheyenne South (9-11) and No. 7 Laramie (10-11) aren’t far behind.

“I know if we make it to state it will be because we earned it,” Roden said. “I think we have as good a shot as anyone else. We could easily be one of the teams that doesn’t go (to state) if we don’t shoot it well, but I’m excited because I think we have the potential to do very well.”

Natrona County hasn’t qualified for state since 2018 and the Mustangs face an uphill battle this weekend at the West Regional in Riverton. NC (10-13) enters as the No. 6 seed and faces 3 seed Star Valley (10-10) in Thursday’s opener. The Braves defeated the Mustangs 53-24 on Feb. 11.

“We’re going to have to execute and we’re really going to have to rebound at a high level on both ends of the floor,” NC head coach Phil Choler said. “We have to take care of the basketball and get shots at the rim.”

All of that became a little more difficult last week when senior guard Davis Parker, the team’s leading scorer, suffered an ankle injury. The Mustangs are hoping to get Parker back next week if they can qualify for state.

“We’ll still have that phenomenal teammate on the bench with us,” Choler said, “but it’s always nice to have someone like that on the floor.

“We’re going to miss his ability to make baskets, his leadership, his athleticism defensively … He does so much to help us be successful.”

Without Parker, the Mustangs were no match for Kelly Walsh in last week’s Peach Basket. NC did bounce back the next night to defeat Rock Springs and end end a six-game slide with 10 players contributing to the victory.

Choler knows it’s going to take that kind of team effort this weekend to pull off a couple surprises.

“It’s going to take a combination of guys on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We’re going to need some guys to step up and make shots and do things they normally wouldn’t be asked to do defensively.

“We’ll play a bunch of different guys and give teams some different looks offensively and defensively. I think our guys are going to be up for the task.”

