Kelly Walsh, Natrona County teams return to action this weekend

Weather permitting, the Kelly Walsh and Natrona County boys and girls basketball teams all travel to Cheyenne this weekend for the Taco John's Invite.The Trojans (boys and girls), the Mustangs and the Fillies haven't played since all four teams went undefeated at the Flaming Gorge Classic in mid-December.

The Kelly Walsh boys take a 6-0 record to Cheyenne, where they will face Windsor, Colorado (4-2); Riverton (3-3) and Class 3A Douglas. (6-0). The Trojans are led by a quartet of seniors in Tyler Pacheco, Davis Crilly, Caden Allaire and Gunnar Browning.

The 5-foot-9 Pacheco is fourth in 4A scoring at 18.7 points per game, while the 6-4 Crilly averages 13.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Allaire (13.3) and Browning (9.0) combine to average 22.3 points per game.

The Kelly Walsh girls (4-2) take a three-game winning streak into their games against Windsor, Colorado (7-0); Riverton (1-5) and defending 3A state champ Douglas (6-0). Senior Logann Alvar leads the Trojans with 14.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game.

The Fillies put their 6-0 mark on the line against 3A Wheatland (3-3) and two undefeated 4A teams in defending state champion Cheyenne East (7-0) and Sheridan (3-0).

Seniors Emma Patik (16.2) and Tamryn Blom (10.3) and junior Megan Hagar (13.5) all average double-digit points for the Fillies. Patik also chips in 4.2 steals per contest while Blom grabs 10.0 rebounds per game.

The Mustangs (5-2), who have won four in a row, will try to regain their momentum against Wheatland (2-4), Cheyenne East (6-1) and Sheridan (3-0). Senior Davis Parker is the only player scoring in double figures for NC at 10.7 points per game, but juniors Isaac Patik (6.1) and Jackson Dutcher (6.0) have also contributed to the Mustangs' recent winning streak.

Also on the docket this weekend:

The defending state champion Natrona County wrestling team hosts Riverton in a dual Thursday before heading to Douglas for the Shane Shatto Memorial on Friday and Saturday. Kelly Walsh, along with teams from across the state as well as Nebraska and Colorado, will also compete.

The first Nordic meet of 2022 is scheduled for Casper Mountain. In addition to NC and KW, schools expected to compete are Laramie, Lander, Jackson, Pinedale, Cody and Sheridan.

The Kelly Walsh boys swimming team hosts Cheyenne Central in a dual Friday before the Trojans and Natrona County compete in the Sheridan Invite on Saturday.

And both the KW and NC alpine ski teams will compete in the Laramie Invite at Snowy Range.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.