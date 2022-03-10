Kelly Walsh survives Star Valley scare; Trojans will face Bolts in semifinals

Randy Roden has been coaching long enough to know his Kelly Walsh team was going to have its hands full against Star Valley in the quarterfinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championships on Thursday.

“We looked real good in practice this week,” Roden said, “but our scout team didn’t have the same size as Star Valley. It’s a different beast when you see it in person.”

The Braves’ length caused Kelly Walsh fits for three quarters before the Trojans finally pulled away in the final eight minutes for a 49-39 victory at Casper College’s Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The Trojans will face Thunder Basin in the semifinals after the Bolts ran away for a 66-28 victory against Natrona County.

Star Valley controlled the tempo in the first half but Kelly Walsh’s Tyler Pacheco made sure the Braves weren’t able to pull away. The senior guard made four 3-pointers and scored 14 of the Trojans’ 19 first-half points as they trailed 20-19 at the break.

“Tyler single-handedly kept us in the game,” Roden said.

“We don’t win that game without Tyler,” KW junior David DeBoer added. “That’s a fact.”

DeBoer also played a big role in the victory, especially in the fourth quarter. The junior scored four of his seven points and dished out four of his five assists in the quarter.

After Pacheco hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game to open the frame and give the Trojans a 33-30 lead, DeBoer went to work. He dribbled his way through the Star Valley defense for back-to-back fast-break layups to push the advantage to 37-30.

Following a three-point play by Star Valley’s Dylan Johnson, DeBoer found senior Davis Crilly at the rim on three consecutive possessions to make it 43-33.

“We’ve been playing together so long we just have a connection,” DeBoer said. “In the first half we weren’t really swinging the ball, but then we picked up our energy level and got some easy buckets.”

DeBoer’s final assist might have been his most impressive. Gunnar Browing lobbed the ball to DeBoer at the rim, but instead of trying to shoot it he tipped it to Crilly for the easy layup.

Crilly scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter. Pacheco finished with a game-high 20 points.

“I saw we were struggling on offense so I said I was going to try to keep us in it,” Pacheco said. “And once that first shot went in I was feeling it.”

So was Thunder Basin.

The East Regional champs led Natrona County just 9-8 late in the first quarter before taking control. The Bolts scored the final six points of the quarter and the first 17 of the second to push their lead to 32-8. The Mustangs’ only points in the frame came on three free throws in the final 85 seconds.

Deegan Williams led Thunder Basin (22-3) with 16 points, with Ryan Baker adding 15 and Kayden LaFramboise 14.

“Anytime we can have that kind of balance it’s big for us,” Thunder Basin head coach Rory Williams said. “These guys don’t force shots and they’re willing to trade good shots for great shots.”

The Bolts will be trying to go 4-0 against the Trojans this season after two victories in the regular season and a 64-50 win in the East Regional semifinals.

“It’s going to take 32 minutes of hard work for us to finally beat them,” DeBoer said.

In the late quarterfinal games, Cheyenne East faced Rock Springs and West Regional champ Riverton played Sheridan.

Girls

Natrona County trailed by double digits early before pulling away for a 45-34 victory over Cheyenne Central.

Central led 15-4 late in the first quarter before NC sophomore Elise Swan hit a corner 3 just before the buzzer. Junior Megan Hagar then made two free throws and freshman Brynn Sybrant scored five consecutive points to give the Fillies some life.

Katelynn Campbell capped a 10-0 run to give NC a 17-15 lead before Mia Gerig answered to give Central an 18-17 advantage at the half.

Junior Emily Manville gave the Fillies the lead for good with a 3-pointer early in the third quarter and NC extended its advantage to 31-24 heading into the final quarter.

Emma Patik had 11 points for NC and Tamryn Blom added 10 points and 15 rebounds. Manville finished with seven points, six rebounds and eight blocked shots.

In the early game, Cody’s hopes for an undefeated season remained alive, but it wasn’t easy.

Cody (23-0) managed just two points in the second quarter and trailed Gillette 17-15 at the half before outscoring the Camels 36-10 in the second half for a 51-27 victory. Gillette was held scoreless in the second quarter and managed just 10 points in the second half.

Sophomore point guard Molly Hays had 22 points to lead the Fillies, who will face Thunder Basin in the semifinals after the Bolts held off Green River, 47-38.

The final quarterfinal game was a matchup between defending state champion Cheyenne East and Rock Springs.

