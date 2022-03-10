Lander girls take down Newcastle to set up semifinal rematch against Douglas

Lander wanted to show the state it wasn't the same team that scored just 25 points in last week's loss to Lyman in the West Regional championship game.

The Tigers did just that Thursday, knocking off Newcastle 52-45 in the quarterfinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Girls Basketball Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Senior Ryan Bell went 8 for 8 at the free-throw line down the stretch and the Tigers made eight in a row in the final 47.9 seconds to hold off the Dogies. Sophomore Taline Tendore missed two free throws with 0.4 seconds remaining, but grabbed the rebound and scored at the buzzer for the final points.

"To be honest with you, we haven't been a very good free-throw shooting team recently," Lander head coach Serol Stauffenberg said. "And then to have to do it in the Events Center? I didn't think it would bode well."

Lander (21-4) scored the first eight points of the game and led 11-5 after one quarter. Newcastle then opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run capped by a putback from junior Jaylen Ostenson to lead 13-11.

"We could have easily thought, 'Oh, we're up 8-0 and relaxed," Lander head coach Serol Stauffenberg said. "But we knew we weren't going to beat Newcastle by 20 today, so then it became a mental thing. We had to withstand that and stay positive."

Lander's Megan Whitfield answered with a 3-pointer to put the Tigers back in front and set up a back-and-forth finish to the half. Shelby Tidyman knocked down a triple for the Dogies (21-3), Bell hit from deep for the Tigers and Ostenson scored on a drive to the basket as Lander took a 19-18 advantage into the break.

The Tigers pushed the lead to 25-18 thanks to 3-pointers from Tendore and Whitney Hansen before Tidyman hit from deep to cut the Dogies' deficit to 25-21.

A 3-pointer from Demi Stauffenberg and a layup from Winfield allowed Lander to take a 32-25 lead before Tidyman and Hunter McFarland hit triples to once again cut Lander's lead to one point (32-31) heading to the fourth quarter.

The Dogies tied the game at 34-all and 36-all but were never able to overtake the Tigers. Bell made sure of that.

Tendore led the Tigers with 17 points, followed by Bell with 16 and Hansen with 10. For Newcastle, Tidyman scored 20 and Ostenson added 14.

Waiting for the Tigers in the semifinals is three-time defending state champion Douglas, which advanced with a 64-40 victory against Mountain View.

The Bearcats led 28-15 at the half and outscored the Buffalos 17-8 to put the game away.

Senior Allison Olsen led Douglas with 25 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including a 3-for-5 performance from behind the arc, and freshman Lauren Olsen added 14.

Douglas defeated Lander 58-47 earlier this season and won last year's semifinal matchup 74-35.

The late quarterfinal games had Buffalo taking on Pinedale and West Regional champ Lyman facing Torrington.

Boys

It was no surprise that Douglas and Worland played each other at the state tournament. But a game that was anticipated to take place in either the semifinals or in the championship game instead was played in the quarterfinals.

Douglas punched its ticket to the semifinals for the first time in five years with a 58-47 victory over the defending state champion Warriors. The Bearcats (23-3) trailed 31-29 at the half, but outscored Worland 15-7 in the third quarter to take control.

Cameryn Spence led a balanced Douglas attack with 13 points; Court Gonsalez had 17 for the Warriors.

Douglas will take on Powell in the semifinals after the West Regional champion Panthers rolled to a 70-40 victory over Thermopolis.

Powell led 18-8 after the first quarter and 39-20 at the half. Brock Johnson (16), Gunner Erickson (15) and Zach Ratcliff (14) all scored in double figures for the Panthers.

In the late quarterfinal games, Kemmerer faced Buffalo and East Regional champ Rawlins played Lyman.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

