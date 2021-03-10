Lander, Worland meet again in 3A boys semifinals; Buffalo faces Mountain View in other semi

Lander is hoping the fourth time is a charm. The Tigers, the state champions the last time the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Basketball Championships were played in 2019, advanced to the semifinals Wednesday with an impressive 68-42 victory over Douglas at Casper College's Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
Awaiting Lander in Wednesday's late semifinal was Northwest Conference rival Worland, which pulled away for a 63-49 quarterfinal victory over Wheatland. The Warriors (18-3) are 3-0 against the Tigers (16-5) this season, including a 60-55 victory in last week's West Regional semifinals.
"We were right there until the end against them last time," Lander head coach Stu Mullins said of the most recent loss to Worland. "The kids really wanted another shot at them."
In other quarterfinal action, Buffalo got a 3-pointer from freshman Eli Patterson with 20 seconds remaining in its 50-47 win over Lyman and Mountain View's Luke Branson scored 20 -points to help the Buffalos knock off East Regional champ Rawlins 64-62.
Lander took control early against Douglas, building a 12-3 lead after the first quarter and extending the gap to 33-17 at the half. Douglas pulled within 12 points (36-24) on a 3-pointer from Cam Spence early in the second half before Lander put the clamps on the Bearcats.
Dillan Hereford got things started with an easy basket, Jonas Calvert added two free throws and Hereford added another bucket in the paint to force a Douglas timeout. It didn't slow down the Tigers, though, who closed the third quarter on a 19-4 run to take a 55-28 lead into the final frame.
"We anticipated that they would make a run," Mullins said. "Once we settled down and started playing defense we knew we were going to be OK.
"We're the most-experienced team here, and we've got three guys who played big roles on our state championship team, so I think that gave them confidence."
Worland dominated in its win, pushing the pace from the onset and causing the Bulldogs to play catch-up. However, Wheatland was scrappy enough to keep it somewhat close in the first half, trailing 35-27.
“We were nervous as you always are coming into these situations,” Warriors head coach Aaron Abel said. “We missed shots early, but we got our own misses and got some stick-backs.”
Seniors Mack Page and Rudy Sanford combined 40 of the Warriors points and limited the Bulldogs when they tried pounding the ball inside.
Mountain View's Branson took over the second half to lead the Buffalos to the upset of the Outlaws at the Ford Wyoming Center.
The game was a back-and-forth affair, with each team taking turns answering each other’s calls.
“They kind of had us out of rhythm, and we weren’t getting the ball into the high post where we wanted it,” Mountain View head coach Dustin Rees said. “And we put Luke there in the second half, and he really had a great game.”
Branson came out possessed in the second half, scoring from all over and answering when the Outlaws turned up the pressure.
“I just came out and tried to get the win for my team,” Branson said. “That's all that matters.”
After receiving his fourth foul in the fourth quarter, Branson hit the bench and Rawlins closed the gap.
However, as soon as he entered the game, Branson was a difference-maker after Rawlins took a 47-44 lead. With only 1:12 remaining, he forced a turnover and, in transition, dunked to put his team ahead 60-57.
After Branson fouled out, the Buffalos were able to connect on their free throws to put the game away.
Buffalo and Lyman got the quarterfinal action started at The Swede with a back-and-forth affair that went down to the final seconds.
Lyman took a 44-42 lead thanks to a putback by Joseph Turner and a 3-pointer from Jett Dickerson with 1:35 remaining. Buffalo responded with a 4-0 run before Dickerson connected from deep again with 32.7 seconds on the clock to give the Eagles a 47-46 advantage.
"There was a timeout and we drew up a set play in the huddle," Buffalo coach Tanner Hart said. "We were going to run a flare screen for our point guard, but then we went off the cuff and it morphed into a set for Eli."
Patterson caught the ball at the top of the key and didn't hesitate. The shot went cleanly through the net to give the Bison a 49-47 lead. Lyman missed a 3 on the other end and Coy Johnson provided the final margin with 1 of 2 free throws with 7.8 seconds to play. Lyman's last-second desperation 3-point attempt was off the mark.
"I was a little nervous," Patterson admitted. "But I just remembered to shoot it like I always do and it went in."