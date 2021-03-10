Lander, Worland meet again in 3A boys semifinals; Buffalo faces Mountain View in other semi

"We anticipated that they would make a run," Mullins said. "Once we settled down and started playing defense we knew we were going to be OK.

"We're the most-experienced team here, and we've got three guys who played big roles on our state championship team, so I think that gave them confidence."

Worland dominated in its win, pushing the pace from the onset and causing the Bulldogs to play catch-up. However, Wheatland was scrappy enough to keep it somewhat close in the first half, trailing 35-27.

“We were nervous as you always are coming into these situations,” Warriors head coach Aaron Abel said. “We missed shots early, but we got our own misses and got some stick-backs.”

Seniors Mack Page and Rudy Sanford combined 40 of the Warriors points and limited the Bulldogs when they tried pounding the ball inside.

Mountain View's Branson took over the second half to lead the Buffalos to the upset of the Outlaws at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The game was a back-and-forth affair, with each team taking turns answering each other’s calls.