Lander's Niieihii Black signs with Central Wyoming College
BOYS BASKETBALL

Lander's Niieihii Black signs with Central Wyoming College

Central Wyoming College announced the signing of Lander standout Niieihii Black on Twitter on Monday evening, marking the next step for the Tiger senior.

The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 13.0 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Tigers going into the canceled Class 3A state tournament. Black tallied a team-high 13 points and game-high 10 rebounds in last year's state championship game, helping the Tigers win their first title in 11 years with a 58-40 win against Powell.

Central Wyoming went 20-11 this past season before losing to Northeastern (Colo.) Junior College in the quarterfinals of the Region IX Tournament. The Rustlers add the Lander senior to their small group of in-state rising sophomores -- Riverton's Treyton Paxton and Soloman Van Dellen and Cody's Reece Andre.

Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

