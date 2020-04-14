Lander's Niieihii Black signs with Central Wyoming College

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Central Wyoming College announced the signing of Lander standout Niieihii Black on Twitter on Monday evening, marking the next step for the Tiger senior.

The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 13.0 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Tigers going into the canceled Class 3A state tournament. Black tallied a team-high 13 points and game-high 10 rebounds in last year's state championship game, helping the Tigers win their first title in 11 years with a 58-40 win against Powell.

Central Wyoming went 20-11 this past season before losing to Northeastern (Colo.) Junior College in the quarterfinals of the Region IX Tournament. The Rustlers add the Lander senior to their small group of in-state rising sophomores -- Riverton's Treyton Paxton and Soloman Van Dellen and Cody's Reece Andre.

