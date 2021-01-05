Laramie boys basketball improves to 4-0 with victory over Natrona County

Laramie's Mahlon Morris got things started for the Plainsmen on Tuesday with a bucket in the paint. Minutes later, the 6-foot-2 sophomore drilled a 3-pointer from the corner.
By the time Morris went to the bench early in the fourth quarter, he had scored a game-high 22 points and Laramie remained undefeated with a convincing 65-50 victory over Natrona County in Casper.
Laramie (4-0) led throughout the first quarter, but the Mustangs (2-2) battled back in the second thanks to their long-range game. Ryan Swan, Will Lewis and Koby Kelly all knocked down 3-pointers and Swan and Jace George scored at the rim to give Natrona County a 25-19 lead. But Jaedyn Brown answered with a long triple and the Plainsmen closed the first half on a 15-4 run to take a five-point lead (34-29) at the break.
They pushed the lead to double digits in the third quarter by limiting the Mustangs to five points. Junior Trey Enzi scored on a put-back and a short jumper to push the advantage to 47-34 heading to the fourth.
Swan, who finished with a team-high 12 points, scored five quick points to make it 50-39, but an 8-0 run by the Plainsmen put the game out of reach and the Laramie starters on the bench.
Brown added 14 points while Enzi pitched in 10 as nine Plainsmen found their way into the scoring column. For the Mustangs, Lewis reached double figures with 11 and Kelly added nine and Isaac Spear had seven off the bench.