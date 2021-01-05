Laramie boys basketball improves to 4-0 with victory over Natrona County

Laramie's Mahlon Morris got things started for the Plainsmen on Tuesday with a bucket in the paint. Minutes later, the 6-foot-2 sophomore drilled a 3-pointer from the corner.

By the time Morris went to the bench early in the fourth quarter, he had scored a game-high 22 points and Laramie remained undefeated with a convincing 65-50 victory over Natrona County in Casper.

Laramie (4-0) led throughout the first quarter, but the Mustangs (2-2) battled back in the second thanks to their long-range game. Ryan Swan, Will Lewis and Koby Kelly all knocked down 3-pointers and Swan and Jace George scored at the rim to give Natrona County a 25-19 lead. But Jaedyn Brown answered with a long triple and the Plainsmen closed the first half on a 15-4 run to take a five-point lead (34-29) at the break.

They pushed the lead to double digits in the third quarter by limiting the Mustangs to five points. Junior Trey Enzi scored on a put-back and a short jumper to push the advantage to 47-34 heading to the fourth.

Swan, who finished with a team-high 12 points, scored five quick points to make it 50-39, but an 8-0 run by the Plainsmen put the game out of reach and the Laramie starters on the bench.