Last-second bucket sees Laramie overcome NC fourth-quarter rally for win

The high-energy, attractive, up-tempo and stifling defense that Natrona County started its season with and made fans believe that the culture around Mustangs basketball had changed seems to have stayed, well, at the start of the season.

After going 3-0 in the first weekend of the season, the Mustangs welcomed Laramie to Jerry Dalton Gym on Friday night having won just one game in their last 11. After another inconsistent 32 minutes filled with hope and head scratches, the Mustangs' futility reached a season-high with a sixth consecutive loss -- 53-51 loss to the Plainsmen. This one, however, may have been the most painful of all -- a double-digit comeback erased through effort only to be sunk by a last-second jumper.

Laramie burst out of the gates while the Mustangs struggled to compete at the frantic tempo on the offensive end. The Plainsmen, possibly still carrying momentum from last week's 17-point win over Thunder Basin, jumped out to an 18-9 lead at the end of the initial quarter.

"That's starting to become a trend and we've been talking about it, coming out with energy," NC head coach Phil Choler said. "We weren't ready to go tonight."

