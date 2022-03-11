Last-second lifts Thunder Basin over Kelly Walsh and into 4A boys title game

With the game on the line, Thunder Basin wisely put the ball in the hands of its best player.

The Bolts and Kelly Walsh were tied at 39-all in the semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championships on Friday night at the Ford Wyoming Center when Thunder Basin senior Deegan Williams took over.

Williams, who had scored 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting, got the ball at the top of the key with about 10 seconds remaining and the left-hander drove to the rim. When Kelly Walsh big man Davis Crilly dropped off his man to contest the shot, Williams hooked a pass around Crilly to a wide-open Kayden LaFramboise for the game-winning bucket.

A three-quarter court shot by Kelly Walsh's David DeBoer was on line, but bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

"They were playing us man-to-man," Williams said of the final drive. "When I saw that I knew I could either get to the rim or dish it off if they sent someone at me. When Crilly collapsed I was able to get it to (LaFramboise)."

The frantic finish was fitting for a game that was tied 12 times, including seven times in the second half, and featured seven lead changes. The largest lead of the game was five points when Thunder Basin's McKale Holte made a mid-range jumper to give the Bolts a 31-26 advantage late in the third quarter.

"In a game like that a four-point lead feels like 20," Williams said.

Kelly Walsh responded with a three-point play from Caden Allaire and a twisting drive by Tyler Pacheco to tie the game at 31-all heading to the fourth quarter.

The Trojans took a two-point lead four times in the fourth quarter, but the Bolts answered every time. Kelly Walsh's final lead came on Allaire's two free throws with 2 minutes, 36 seconds remaining for a 39-37 advantage. Williams tied the game on a drive to the rim. Allaire missed the front end of a one-and-one with 1:46 on the clock and the Bolts held the ball for the final shot.

"This is one of those one-in-a-million games," Williams said. "I'm just glad I was on the winning side."

It was the fourth time this season the Bolts and Trojans faced off, with Thunder Basin winning all four. This was by far the closest, though. The Bolts had won each of the previous three by at least eight points.

The Bolts twice led by three points in the first half -- the first coming on Holte's only 3-pointer of the game and the second on a drive by Williams to open the second quarter -- but the Trojans fought back each time.

Pacheco scored on a drive to the rim and a 3-pointer to give KW a 13-11 lead and later made two free throws and a runner for a 17-13 advantage. Pacheco scored the last of his 11 first-half points on a drive for a 22-18 lead, but Williams ended the half with an and-one on a drive to the rim to cut KW's lead to 22-21 at the half.

Pacheco finished with a team-high 15 points while Crilly, who only played 20 minutes because of foul trouble, had 10. LaFramboise had nine points for Thunder Basin, with the most important two being the final two.

"That was a great high school basketball game," Thunder Basin head coach Rory Williams said as he headed to the locker room.

The Bolts will face Cheyenne East in the championship game after the Thunderbirds (22-5) overpowered Sheridan 56-44 in the late semifinal game.

East led 29-18 at the half and maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half to advance to the championship game for the first time since winning it all in 2006.

Kysar Jolley scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the T-Birds, who also got 11 points from Drew Jackson. East out-rebounded Sheridan 38-23.

Thunder Basin, which is still in search of its first state title, is in the championship game for the second year in a row. The Bolts lost to Cheyenne Central 55-40 last year.

Thunder Basin is 2-0 against East this season, including a 51-37 victory in last week's East Regional championship game.

