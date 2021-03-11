Late surge lifts Worland over Mountain View in Class 3A boys state basketball title game

Four years ago, the Worland boys basketball team won its first state championship since 1930. The Warriors didn't wait as long to win another, outscoring Mountain View 14-2 over the final 3 minutes to claim the 55-49 victory over the Buffalos on Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
After Caden Sweep gave Mountain View a 47-41 advantage with his only bucket of the game, the Warriors got a 3-pointer in transition from senior Rudy Sanford to make it a three-point game and then they really turned up the defensive pressure.
"We just started denying all over the floor," Worland head coach Aaron Abel said. "And we were able to get a couple turnovers to turn the game around."
Sophomore Court Gonsalez forced a turnover that ended up with Sanford making 1 of 2 free throws. Then Mack Page stole an inbounds pass under the Worland basket and laid it in to tie the game at 47-all.
The Warriors' defensive intensity only picked up from there.
Gonsalez got a steal at midcourt and was fouled on his way to the basket. Even though he missed both charity tosses -- Worland finished 17 of 32 from the free-throw line -- Mountain View continued to struggle to get the ball in scoring position. After another missed opportunity by the Buffalos, Sanford scored on a drive to the basket and made the subsequent free throw for a 50-47 lead with 1:15 on the clock.
Mountain View cut the lead to 51-49 on Connor Micheli's free throw with 25 seconds to play. The Buffalos were forced to foul, though, and sophomore Carter Clark calmly stepped to the line and knocked down both shots for a 53-49 advantage with 14.6 seconds left.
"Those are the free throws you dream of," Clark said. "I just went to the line and went through my routine."
Abel said he had no doubt his sophomore would make the two free throws.
"Carter has been our best free-throw shooter all year," he said. "We have a free-throw ladder in our locker room and Carter is always at the top."
With Mountain View needing a quick score, the Buffalos got the ball to senior Luke Branson, who had scored a game-high 25 points. But Gonsalez forced Branson to take an off-balance shot and the Warriors started to celebrate. It was only fitting that Gonsalez came up with the defensive stop when the Warriors needed it most.
"Court has a motor that never ends," Sanford said. "He is just a workhorse and he has been making big plays for us all season."
The game was a back-and-forth contest throughout, with 12 lead changes and nine ties. Before Mountain View took the 47-41 lead in the fourth quarter, neither team had led by more than three points.
Ultimately, the game came down to the Warriors making key defensive stops at the end. And that's just the way Sanford and his teammates wanted it.
Last year, Worland was on the short list of title contenders before the state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. They achieved that distinction by locking down on defense in the fourth quarter, with a little help from their head coach.
"We would get to the fourth quarter and sometimes we would get individualistic and stop talking on defense," Sanford said. "So coach started making us chew gum when we got to the fourth quarter so we would have to talk louder to be heard over the gum."
Obviously, the strategy worked to perfection Thursday.
Sanford was asked if he had a favorite flavor.
"Anything but grape," he laughed. "No one on the team likes grape."
Mountain View was playing in the championship game for the first time in 14 years and was seeking its first state title since 1977.
