Late surge lifts Worland over Mountain View in Class 3A boys state basketball title game

Mountain View cut the lead to 51-49 on Connor Micheli's free throw with 25 seconds to play. The Buffalos were forced to foul, though, and sophomore Carter Clark calmly stepped to the line and knocked down both shots for a 53-49 advantage with 14.6 seconds left.

"Those are the free throws you dream of," Clark said. "I just went to the line and went through my routine."

Abel said he had no doubt his sophomore would make the two free throws.

"Carter has been our best free-throw shooter all year," he said. "We have a free-throw ladder in our locker room and Carter is always at the top."

With Mountain View needing a quick score, the Buffalos got the ball to senior Luke Branson, who had scored a game-high 25 points. But Gonsalez forced Branson to take an off-balance shot and the Warriors started to celebrate. It was only fitting that Gonsalez came up with the defensive stop when the Warriors needed it most.

"Court has a motor that never ends," Sanford said. "He is just a workhorse and he has been making big plays for us all season."

The game was a back-and-forth contest throughout, with 12 lead changes and nine ties. Before Mountain View took the 47-41 lead in the fourth quarter, neither team had led by more than three points.