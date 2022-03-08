Luca Brooks-led senior class made Upton the gold standard for 1A boys basketball

The Upton boys basketball team put the finishing touches on an impressive season Saturday night with a 58-51 victory against Dubois to win its second consecutive Class 1A state championship.

It was a fitting ending for senior starters Luca Brooks, Reece Barritt, Dawson Smith and Nathan Baker, who went 47-2 and never lost a game to an in-state opponent the last two years. The seven-point victory over the West Regional champion Rams was the only game Upton didn’t win by double digits this season. The Bobcats outscored their opponents by an average score of 68.3 to 30.1.

“We know where we want to end up at the end of the season,” Upton head coach Joe Samuelson said, “but we know it’s a process to get there.”

Brooks definitely helped that process. He scored just 12 points — the fewest he had scored in nine state tournament games — in the championship game, but the 6-foot senior came up big when his team needed him the most.

With Upton trailing 32-31 in the third quarter, Brooks knifed his way through the defense to score at the rim on three consecutive possession. Following another defensive stop, Brooks penetrated and then kicked it out to Smith, who knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Bobcats a 40-32 advantage.

“Luca is just an unbelievable player,” said Smith, who finished with a team-high 16 points. “He opened up everything for our team.”

The Bobcats also got contributions from Barritt and Baker. Barritt hit two of his three 3-pointers in the first quarter. His third came on the opening possession of the fourth quarter to give Upton a 43-36 lead. Baker finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

“I love this team,” Brooks exclaimed after the trophy celebration. “We got it done tonight … all of us.”

Sunday night, Brooks, Barritt and Smith were named to the Wyoming Coaches Association Class 1A all-state team. It was the first selection for Barritt and Smith and the third for Brooks, who has been center stage for Upton ever since he first stepped on the court for the Bobcats.

He averaged 18.1 points per game as a sophomore, 19.3 ppg last season and 19.5 ppg this year. Brooks also led Upton in assists and steals the past two season. In three years at the state tournament, he averaged 19.9 points per game, including a 30-point effort in last year’s championship game win over Saratoga.

“I absolutely understand how special it has been to coach him,” Samuelson said of Brooks. “He is extremely talented. It doesn’t matter what the class is, that kid can play. I want him to go out there and show that there are some kids in 1A that can go out and play.

“This year it was Luca and Cody Wright. Last year it was (Saratoga’s) Teagan Love and (Encampment’s) Dalton Peterson, who were both studs. Tonight was a great matchup of two kids that are legit. And it was fun to watch them go at it.”

Wright, the Rams’ 6-5 senior had a game-high 26 points against Upton after scoring 34 in the quarterfinal win over Hulett and 20 in the semifinal victory over Farson. His Basket to open the third quarter gave Dubois a 32-27 lead, but Brooks and the Bobcats took control of the game after that.

While Wright got his points, the Upton defense didn’t make it easy for him. He was 10-of-24 from the field and just 3-of-11 from behind the arc with the 6-5 Smith serving as the primary defender on him.

“You’re not going to totally stop a great offensive player,” Samuelson said. “The biggest thing is you just try to make it as hard as possible and you try to limit their effectiveness. And I thought Dawson did a great job because he made it tough on him.”

Tough was a fitting adjective for Smith in the championship game. A collision with a Dubois player in the first quarter forced Smith to go to the locker room and change jerseys.

“There was blood everywhere,” said Smith, whose bottom lip was still red and swollen after the game.

Smith had to swap his bloody No. 33 for a new jersey, wearing No. 40 when he returned to the court. It might have been a coincidence, but he did score 13 of his 16 points in the new jersey.

“I think that’s going to be my new number,” Smith laughed.

Smith hopes to continue playing basketball at the next level, as does Brooks. Although neither one has made a decision as to where yet, Smith knows Saturday night was the last time the four seniors would all be wearing Upton jerseys.

“I remember Luca’s sophomore year he came in and we could not guard him,” Smith recalled. “Ever since then he has pushed us so hard and we are so much better because of him. In the summer he and I would go at each other for hours. We have been pushing each other for three years.”

Building a dynasty

Since Joe Samuelson took over as the Upton head coach prior to the 2015-16 season, the Bobcats have established themselves as the team to beat in Class 1A.

Season Record Finish at state

2015-16 23-4 2nd

*2016-17 16-9 0-2

*2017-18 20-8 1-2

2018-19 25-2 3rd

2019-20 24-3 1-2

2020-21 21-1 1st

2021-22 26-1 1st

*—Upton played in Class 2A in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

Overall record: 155-28

Record while in 1A: 119-11

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.