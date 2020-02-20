McKale Holte's hot hand guides Thunder Basin to road win over Mustangs

There’s having the hot-hand and then there’s the Thursday night that Thunder Basin sophomore McKale Holte had. The shifty guard continually hit from distance, sending Natrona County down a peg on the scoreboard. Even when the Mustangs’ offense countered, Holte retaliated to match.

The sophomore hit six 3’s in the first half alone to power the Bolts, who ended a modest three-game losing streak with a convincing 57-42 win over Natrona County, which came into the game having won its first contest in a month.

Natrona County hadn’t planned on Holte being the impactful shooter he proved himself to be on Thursday. However, Mustangs head coach Phil Choler admitted to minor tweaks he would have made with the benefit of hindsight.

“We probably should have made an adjustment a little bit earlier,” Choler said. “Several of (his 3’s) contested. What do you do? You put a hand in his face and he still shoots it and makes it, there’s not a whole lot you can do to change that.”

Holte established his presence immediately, scoring the Bolts’ first seven points by himself. Natrona County stayed essentially level with its committee of scorers. Senior Ryan Sorensen gave the Mustangs a 14-13 lead, the home team’s first of the contest, early in the second quarter.