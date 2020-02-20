McKale Holte's hot hand guides Thunder Basin to road win over Mustangs

There’s having the hot-hand and then there’s the Thursday night that Thunder Basin sophomore McKale Holte had. The shifty guard continually hit from distance, sending Natrona County down a peg on the scoreboard. Even when the Mustangs’ offense countered, Holte retaliated to match.
The sophomore hit six 3’s in the first half alone to power the Bolts, who ended a modest three-game losing streak with a convincing 57-42 win over Natrona County, which came into the game having won its first contest in a month.
Natrona County hadn’t planned on Holte being the impactful shooter he proved himself to be on Thursday. However, Mustangs head coach Phil Choler admitted to minor tweaks he would have made with the benefit of hindsight.
“We probably should have made an adjustment a little bit earlier,” Choler said. “Several of (his 3’s) contested. What do you do? You put a hand in his face and he still shoots it and makes it, there’s not a whole lot you can do to change that.”
Holte established his presence immediately, scoring the Bolts’ first seven points by himself. Natrona County stayed essentially level with its committee of scorers. Senior Ryan Sorensen gave the Mustangs a 14-13 lead, the home team’s first of the contest, early in the second quarter.
Then came Holte, senior Hayden Sylte and the rest of the Bolts. A mid-quarter run saw the visitors create separation and establish a double-digit lead. The Mustangs had no answer for the sophomore guard’s hot hand on the perimeter. Natrona County did take away the Bolts’ top scorer as senior Blaine Allen, who typically averages 15 points per game, was held to just five on Thursday night. The Bolts didn’t need him to meet his average, though. Holte went into halftime with 21 of his game-high 25 points — surpassing his game average of under 15 — Sylte had 12 and the Bolts led by the same amount.
“We were shutting them down at first,” senior Cooper Quig recounted. “Second quarter they came out and hit a few 3’s, got the momentum going into halftime.”
There was no real window of opportunity for the Mustangs after that. They were overpowered, out-gunned and over-matched against a team that recently knocked off the state’s top two teams in order to establish themselves as the No. 1 team in Class 4A.
Bolts sophomore guard Deegan Williams drove the lane and spun against the defense late in the third quarter. The defense bit on Williams’ fake pass across the paint. The sophomore then pivoted and threw up an off-balance layup. It went in and an accompanying whistle put him at the charity stripe to finish the old-fashioned three-point play. It was one of those nights for the Mustangs. Williams’ nifty play gave the Bolts a 45-28 lead with just over 2 minutes left before the final period while the Mustangs scored just five points in the third quarter.
The Mustangs did trim the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter but the chasm they fell into earlier proved too much. No Mustang could consistently deliver that same scoring output that the Bolts hit. For a team that typically leans on 10-14 points from multiple players, junior Myllian Allison and senior Ryan Swan led the Mustangs with just seven points each.
And just like that, the momentum of a previous win was erased. The Mustangs are destined to start over, another clean slate.
“Every practice has to be a grind,” Quig said. “We’ve got to work hard every single possession. You don’t know which possession will win a game so you’ve got to play hard for every single one.”
To make matters more consequential for the Mustangs, they return to the court Saturday for a road game at Gillette before returning to Casper for the annual Peach Basket against rival Kelly Walsh on East 12th Street next week. That contest should weigh heavier than most. At halftime of Thursday’s game Natrona County hosted a charity duck toss with proceeds going toward the family of Nikki Roden. Nikki, wife of former NC head coach and current Kelly Walsh head coach Randy Roden, was diagnosed with a massive brain tumor last week when the Trojans were on the road at Star Valley. Roden left the team to return to Casper. The Star-Tribune has learned that Roden’s tumor is benign.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans