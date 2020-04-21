Mountain View football seniors look back on positives amid coronavirus

What makes this spring even more difficult for the football seniors is that they have been doing things together ever since they were in third grade.

“Honestly, the social part is the hardest,” Braeden Walk admitted. “I would rather be in school with my friends. And I want to go hang out with them and I just can’t.”

It’s been doubly tough for Brent Walk, who sees his son’s pain from both a coach’s perspective as well as a father’s perspective.

“These kids are so close and they always have been,” he said. “My wife (Natalie) is putting together a video of Braeden ever since he was a little kid. She was working on part of it last night and she was pulling some pictures up of these seniors when they were third graders and I was out there teaching them a three-point stance and our backyard was painted like a football field. And I’m not going to lie, I was bawling.”

Those memories, and countless others, have helped the Walks get through these past two months.

“Me and my dad had a conversation and I told him, ‘Thank God this didn’t happen during football,’” Braeden Walk recalled. “And he said, ‘That’s right on the money.’