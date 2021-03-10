Mountain View holds off Buffalo; Worland defeats Lander again in 3A boys semifinals

Hunter Meeks had a forgettable first half for Mountain View in its semifinal game against Buffalo on Wednesday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The senior missed all nine of his field-goal attempts, including an 0-for-4 performance from behind the arc, as the Buffalos trailed 22-21 at the break.

But with 4.4 seconds remaining and Mountain View clinging to a 50-47 lead, Meeks walked to the free-throw line and calmly knocked down both free throws to ice the game and send the Buffs to the state championship game for the first time in 14 years with a 52-47 victory.

"I love the pressure," Meeks said.

He showed that in the second half, scoring all of his 11 points after halftime, including four free throws in the final 30 seconds.

"I just had to keep grinding," Meeks said. "I have to give credit to my teammates for believing in me."

After Mountain View recovered from Buffalo's 9-0 blitz to start the game, the game turned into a back-and-forth affair with five lead changes in the second half.