Mountain View holds off Buffalo; Worland defeats Lander again in 3A boys semifinals

Hunter Meeks had a forgettable first half for Mountain View in its semifinal game against Buffalo on Wednesday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The senior missed all nine of his field-goal attempts, including an 0-for-4 performance from behind the arc, as the Buffalos trailed 22-21 at the break.
But with 4.4 seconds remaining and Mountain View clinging to a 50-47 lead, Meeks walked to the free-throw line and calmly knocked down both free throws to ice the game and send the Buffs to the state championship game for the first time in 14 years with a 52-47 victory.
"I love the pressure," Meeks said.
He showed that in the second half, scoring all of his 11 points after halftime, including four free throws in the final 30 seconds.
"I just had to keep grinding," Meeks said. "I have to give credit to my teammates for believing in me."
After Mountain View recovered from Buffalo's 9-0 blitz to start the game, the game turned into a back-and-forth affair with five lead changes in the second half.
Calvin Rule scored inside to give the Bison a 47-45 lead with 2:20 remaining. Caden Sweep then pulled the Buffalos within one with a free throw. When he missed the second Mountain View senior Luke Branson grabbed the rebound and hit a short jumper to give the Buffs the 48-47 advantage with 2 minutes to play.
"This whole season has been a roller coaster for us," Mountain View head coach Dustin Rees said. "All season the game has been the battle."
Mountain View entered state as the West No. 4 seed, but knocked off East Regional champ Rawlins in the quarterfinals behind 30 points from Branson. In the semifinals, the Buffs took down a Buffalo team that had made it to the semifinals the past two seasons the state tournament was held and won the program's 10th state title in 2018. Mountain View hasn't won it all since 1977.
"Mountain View basketball is always going to be the underdog," Rees said. "We know we're going to be the underdog in the championship game, but people around the state are starting to respect us."
The Buffs can gain even more respect Thursday if they can knock off West Regional champ Worland, which defeated Lander 64-54 in the late semifinal game. It was the Warriors' fourth win of the season over the 2019 state champs.
Senior Mack Page did most of the heavy lifting for Worland, finishing with 26 points. Dillan Hereford had 20 to lead Lander while Bryan St. Clair added 19.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity