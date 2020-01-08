Must-watch matchups for this weekend's Taco John's Invitational

Lusk at Pine Bluffs: No one in 2A rebounds or forces steals better than the Hornets. The Tigers have simply found a way to win. They are a combined 7-2 so far so this is a fun quadrant preview.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central: The Tribe are riding a four-game winning streak after going undefeated in Colorado while the Trojans haven't won since the season-opening weekend. Both have high hopes for 2020.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South: Watch out for this one. The Bison lead 4A by shooting 46.9 percent from the floor while the Tigers hold teams to a 4A-low 40.1 points and 30.5 percent.

Friday

Green River vs. Natrona County: These teams are almost mirror images of each other. They both have dual inside presences with deep guard play. The Fillies (4-1) have impressed as have the Wolves (6-2).

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East: The Tigers' 4A-best defense goes toe-to-toe with the classification's most prolific offense (61.8 points, 37.0 rebounds). Don't blink or you'll miss some points.