Natrona County basketball splits with Riverton; Kelly Walsh falls to Gillette

The Natrona County girls basketball team extended its winning streak to four games Saturday with a 66-28 home victory over Riverton. The Fillies outscored the Wolverines 43-12 in the second half to pull away for the Class 4A Northwest Quadrant win.

Natrona County remained unbeaten in quadrant play after a tough 56-54 victory at Cody on Friday. The Fillies (7-1, 2-0 NW) haven't lost since a 64-47 loss at undefeated Douglas on Dec. 19.

Junior guard Emma Patik paced NC on Saturday with a game-high 16 points while sophomore Megan Hagar and senior Brooklyn Hytrek added 14 points apiece.

In the boys game, the third quarter proved to be the difference as Riverton outscored the Mustangs 19-10 to erase a 31-29 halftime deficit on its way to a 63-55 victory.

Jared Lucas had a double-double for the Wolverines (5-5, 3-0 NW), finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Riverton also got 18 points from Aquilo Friday and 14 from Tanner Johnson.

The Mustangs (3-5, 0-2), who were coming off a 76-73 loss at Cody on Friday, had three players finish with double-digit points in Ryan Swan (15), Jace George (13) and Koby Kelly (10).