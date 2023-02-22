The 2022-23 basketball seasons haven't gone quite according to plan for either Kelly Walsh or Natrona County. The Trojans and Mustangs/Fillies are all looking to build some momentum heading into next week's regional tournaments, and Thursday is as good a time as any to start.

The 32nd annual Peach Basket tips off at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym, with the Mustangs and Fillies looking to defend their home court and hoist the Peach Basket trophy after the Trojans won both games last year.

Neither game will affect seeding for regionals -- NC is in the Class 4A Northeast and KW is in the 4A Northwest -- but there's always something to be said for having bragging rights over your rival.

Girls

Kelly Walsh ended Natrona County's two-game winning streak in the series last year with a 66-52 victory on its home court. The Fillies still lead the all-time series 21-10.

NC (9-12, 0-5 NE) defeated KW 61-32 in the season-opening Oil City Tip-Off behind a career-high 33 points from senior guard Megan Hagar.

Hagar leads the Fillies in scoring with 16.4 points per game, with junior Lexie Ransom pitching in 11.0 ppg.

Hagar also leads NC with 3.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game while sophomore Brynn Sybrant grabs a team-best 6.0 rebounds per game.

Kelly Walsh (4-14, 2-3 NW) is 3-5 since starting the season 1-9.

Senior Cydney Eskew is the only Trojan averaging double-digit points (10.0 ppg). Seniors Peyton Carruth (6.3), Aubreann Browning (6.1) and Rylie Alberts (5.3) are averaging a combined 17.7 ppg.

NC head coach Brian Costello, in his second stint with the Fillies, is 9-2 in the Peach Basket.

Counterpart Kayla Gilliam is coaching in her first Peach Basket, although the 2010 KW graduate was 2-2 against the Fillies in the annual game.

Boys

Kelly Walsh defeated Natrona County 79-50 in last year's game for its sixth consecutive victory in the series. That's the longest streak for the Trojans since the trophy game began in 1992.

Natrona County (9-11, 1-4 NE) topped KW 59-50 in the season-opening Tip-Off Classic as part of a 4-0 start. The Mustangs followed that streak by losing nine of 11, but are coming off a 54-53 victory against Gillette on Saturday.

Sophomore guard Colton Rogers and senior big man Isaac Patik give the Mustangs a solid inside-outside game with Rogers averaging 12.4 points and 2.5 steals per game and Patik contributing 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds.

Kelly Walsh (7-11, 0-5 NW) had to replace almost all of its scoring and rebounding from last year's third-place team at state, and the inexperienced Trojans have had some growing pains.

KW started the season 0-4 and has just four wins against 4A competition, but has just one double-digit loss in its last 14 games.

Freshman Mason Eager averages a team-best 14.6 points per game, with senior Isaac Mamot pitching in 10.9. The Trojans' balanced attack also features senior Jayden Nicholls and sophomores Jack and Jace Nicholls, who combine to average 25.3 ppg.

KW head coach Randy Roden is the dean of the Peach Basket. This will be Roden's 21st time on the sidelines for the annual game. He was 8-1 leading the Mustangs (2001-09) and is 9-2 since taking over the Trojans prior to the 2011-12 season.

NC head coach Kurt Patik, on the other hand, will be coaching in his first Peach Basket.

The girls' game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys' game.