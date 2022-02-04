Natrona County basketball teams pull off home sweep of Evanston

In front of a raucous crowd at Jerry Dalton Gym, the Natrona County boys' basketball team rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit for an overtime victory over Evanston to give homestanding NC a sweep of the Red Devils on Friday. The Fillies got the night started with a hard-fought 51-34 victory before the Mustangs' late heroics resulted in a 62-57 victory.

"We just got a spark in the fourth quarter," NC junior Gibson Heathman said of the Mustangs' comeback. "We picked up the intensity and got some steals."

Evanston led 48-39 with 4 minutes remaining before the Mustangs (9-7, 3-1 Class 4A West) began their charge thanks to a full-court press. Heathman scored on a drive to the basket and scored at the rim seconds later after an Evanston turnover to trimmed the deficit to 48-43.

The Mustangs were just getting started.

Sophomore Brett Gifford converted a steal into a layup and, following another Red Devil miscue, a Heathman layup made it a 48-47 game, much to the delight of the crowd.

"That was the loudest I've heard this place," said Choler, who is in his third year as the Mustangs' head coach.

Following another empty possession by Evanston, Heathman brought the noise to another level with two free throws to give NC its first lead of the game with 1:28 on the clock.

Noah Conrad quieted the crowd with a corner 3-pointer to put the Red Devils (3-12, 0-4) back on top, 51-49. Heathman answered with a drive to the rim 20 seconds later to tie the game. Neither team was able to score after that so fans were treated to an extra 5 minutes.

"We picked up full court and we committed to getting the ball inside," Choler said of the Mustangs' late charge. "And I thought we had some guys come off the bench and really help turn the tide."

In the extra session, junior Isaac Patik and Heathman both scored inside and Evanston made just 1 of 4 free throws as NC built a 55-52 lead. The Mustangs put the game away at the free-throw line, making 7 of 8 from the charity stripe in the final 66 seconds.

Heathman finished with a game-high 19 points for the Mustangs, who also got 10 points from Patik, nine from senior Jordan True and eight from sophomore Colton Rogers.

"I'm so proud of these guys for battling back," Choler said. "Learning to win is a skill and we need to be in these types of situations so we can learn that skill."

Evanston made eight 3-pointers in the first half to lead 32-24 at the break. The Red Devils added two more in the third to push the margin to 40-26. They had just two more after that, though -- Conrad's shot to tie the game and another by Bryton Smith at the end of overtime.

"I have to give Evanston credit because they shot the ball really well," Choler said. "I thought we did a good job defending, but they just made shots."

Heathman admitted shutting down the Red Devils' perimeter game was something the Mustangs focused on at half.

"We knew we had to do a better job of closing out on their 3s," he said. "And I think our halftime talk really helped with that."

Smith (14) and JR Zermeno (13) combined for 27 points, and made three 3-pointers apiece, for Evanston.

***

The girls' game didn't have the drama of the boys' game, but it took a second-quarter surge for the Fillies (10-5, 2-2) to finally create some distance between the two teams.

Evanston (5-10, 1-3) led 15-14 early in the second on back-to-back triples from Kendall Fessler. NC junior Megan Hagar gave the Fillies the lead for good with a steal and layup, added four free throws and senior Katelynn Campbell capped the 9-0 run with a 3-pointer to give NC a 23-15 lead at the half.

The Fillies pushed the lead to double digits in the third before a late Evanston run made it 33-26 heading to the fourth. But Natrona County outscored the Red Devils 18-8 over the final 8 minutes to win for just the second time in the past six games.

"When we get everyone back together and we have that core group on the floor we can be really good," said NC senior Emma Patik, who finished with a game-high 18 points. "We had some tough losses early, but I would rather have that than lose games late in the season."

Patik scored the Fillies' first six points of the game Friday, but didn't score again until the fourth quarter. With Patik being held in check, Hagar assumed the scoring mantle. She had 10 points over the second and third quarters to help NC keep Evanston at bay. She finished with 14 for the game and senior Tamryn Blom added nine.

"We're still developing our depth," NC head coach Brian Costello said. "But this team works hard and they play with passion. I want nothing but the best for this group and I think we're headed in the right direction."

The Mustangs and Fillies are back on the court Saturday when they host Green River.

