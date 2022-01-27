Natrona County boys basketball team continues to search for consistency

With just nine games remaining in the regular season, the Natrona County boys’ basketball team is hoping to find some level ground. The Mustangs ended a four-game losing streak last weekend, pulling away in the second half for a 49-36 conference victory over Cody before falling on the road at Riverton the following day.

Natrona County (7-7, 1-1 Class 4A Northwest), which had a five-game winning streak preceding the four-game slide, plays at Rock Springs (1-12, 0-2 NW) on Friday.

“I really like the way this team is progressing,” NC head coach Phil Choler said. “We have shown flashes of doing some really great things. The next step now is being more consistent with everything that we do. And that is to be expected with such a young team."

The Mustangs have just three players -- senior Roman Overstreet and juniors Isaac Patik and Gibson Heathman -- who saw varsity action last year. Overstreet was limited to six games because of an injury while Patik and Heathman combined to average just 3.3 points per game.

Heading into Friday’s game against the Tigers, Patik is averaging 6.9 points and a team-leading 7.3 rebounds per game and Heathman is averaging 6.8 ppg. They’re part of the rotation that includes senior Davis Parker, junior Jackson Dutcher and sophomore Colton Rogers.

“Colton has done a lot of really good things for us,” Choler said. “Isaac has really rebounded the ball at a high level, and Jackson and Davis have both made a lot of shots for us. Everybody has contributed in their own way to be successful. More than that, they have come together as a group and they want to get better.”

Parker leads the team with 11.1 points per game and is shooting 41% (24 of 59) from behind the arc. Dutcher averages 6.5 ppg and Rogers averages 6.1 ppg and leads the team with 4.1 assists per contest.

Choler is hoping those numbers continue to improve as the season progresses.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that are playing their first varsity minutes this year,” he acknowledged, “so we’re still trying to figure out how to be consistent and how to close and win tight games.”

Outside of an early season loss to Kelly Walsh (11-1) and double-digit losses to Cheyenne Central (7-6) and Sheridan (11-0) at the Taco John’s Invite during their five-game skid, the Mustangs have been a tough out. The next step is figuring out how to win close games against 4A competition.

“I think part of it is just being in the situation,” Choler said. “The more tight games that we play, the more games where we have to execute down the stretch, the better off we’re going to be. It’s just going to come with playing time.”

That might come Friday. Even though Rock Springs has struggled this season, the Tigers are always a tough out at home. Thankfully for the Mustangs, Rock Springs is the only opponent they have to concern themselves with this week.

“It’s nice to know that we can put all of our focus into one game on a Friday night,” Choler admitted. “We’ll get home and take a couple days off because we’re getting to that point of the year where it’s grinding time.”

