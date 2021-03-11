Natrona County girls basketball team eyes first state title since 2014

Two years removed from a one-win season, the Natrona County Fillies enter this weekend’s Wyoming State High School Class 4A Basketball Championships on the short list of title contenders.
The Fillies (19-2) have won nine games in a row heading into Friday’s quarterfinal game against Sheridan. Natrona County won last weekend’s West Regional, defeating Green River -- the last team to defeat the Fillies -- 56-39 in the championship game.
“The kids are ready,” Natrona County head coach Brian Costello said. “Mentally and physically, we’re ready to play.”
The Fillies were set to take on crosstown rival Kelly Walsh in last year’s quarterfinals, but the entire Class 3A/4A state basketball tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic just moments before the teams were set to take the court.
Natrona County has excelled on both ends of the court this season. The Fillies have the No. 3 scoring offense (59.3 points per game) in 4A and their plus-18.7 scoring margin is second only to Thunder Basin (plus-20.0). Their full-court pressure defense has forced the most turnovers in 4A, which often leads to layups and easy buckets in transition.
Junior guard Emma Patik leads the team in scoring at 12.5 points per game, but sophomore Megan Hagar (10.3) and senior Brooklyn Hytrek (10.3) are also averaging in double figures. And juniors Alesha Lane, Tamryn Blom and Katelynn Campbell all have the potential to reach double digits.
“We have a lot of options and that makes us tough to prepare for,” Costello said. “And what’s great about this team is nobody cares who’s scoring. As long as the Fillies win they’re happy.”
The Fillies open against a Sheridan team they defeated earlier this season and that enters state with a losing record at 7-13. The Broncs upset Gillette in last week’s Northeast Quadrant qualifier to punch their ticket to state for the first time in five years.
And while some fans might be looking ahead to a potential semifinal matchup between Natrona County and Thunder Basin (19-2), Costello said the Fillies are focused on the Broncs.
“We know there are no easy games at state,” he said. “Sheridan has played a tough schedule and they’ve gotten better as the season has gone on.”
Costello believes the same is true for his team. Natrona County’s only losses this season were to Green River and to two-time Class 3A defending state champion Douglas, which faced Lyman in the 3A championship game Thursday.
“This team has really come together,” he said. “They believe in each other and they believe in themselves. They know their roles so well I don’t think the coaches even need to be there.”
That being said, don’t expect Costello, who previously coached the Fillies from 2001-07, to miss the opportunity to be on the sidelines for a state tournament game for the first time in 14 years.
Notes and numbers
- This will be the 15th meeting between the Fillies and the Broncs at the state tournament, with each team winning seven games.
- In other quarterfinal girls games, 2019 champ Thunder Basin and Cody are meeting for the first time at state while Cheyenne East defeated Star Valley in the 2019 quarterfinals in the only other time they have faced off at state.
- Cheyenne East and Star Valley were scheduled to meet in last year’s state quarterfinals, as were Cheyenne Central and Green River, who play each other Friday morning.
- The Cheyenne East girls have the longest active state tournament streak, having qualified every year since 2000.
- In the boys quarterfinals, Thunder Basin and Green River are meeting for the first time at state. Thunder Basin, in fact, is set to play its first ever state tournament game. The Bolts qualified for state last year where they were scheduled to face … Green River.
- Sheridan holds a 7-2 advantage over quarterfinal opponent Riverton, but the Broncs and Wolverines haven’t faced off at state since 1998.
- Cheyenne Central and Rock Springs are meeting for the 24th time at state, with Central holding a 12-11 advantage.
