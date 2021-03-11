Natrona County girls basketball team eyes first state title since 2014

“We have a lot of options and that makes us tough to prepare for,” Costello said. “And what’s great about this team is nobody cares who’s scoring. As long as the Fillies win they’re happy.”

The Fillies open against a Sheridan team they defeated earlier this season and that enters state with a losing record at 7-13. The Broncs upset Gillette in last week’s Northeast Quadrant qualifier to punch their ticket to state for the first time in five years.

And while some fans might be looking ahead to a potential semifinal matchup between Natrona County and Thunder Basin (19-2), Costello said the Fillies are focused on the Broncs.

“We know there are no easy games at state,” he said. “Sheridan has played a tough schedule and they’ve gotten better as the season has gone on.”

Costello believes the same is true for his team. Natrona County’s only losses this season were to Green River and to two-time Class 3A defending state champion Douglas, which faced Lyman in the 3A championship game Thursday.

“This team has really come together,” he said. “They believe in each other and they believe in themselves. They know their roles so well I don’t think the coaches even need to be there.”