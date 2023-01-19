Natrona County, Kelly Walsh basketball begin conference play this weekend

Last week's winter weather that made driving conditions dangerous in parts of the state gave the Natrona County and Kelly Walsh basketball teams extra time to practice for this weekend's conference openers.

NC hosts Thunder Basin on Friday before traveling to Gillette to take on the Camels on Saturday in Class 4A Northeast action, while KW plays at Cody on Friday and hosts Riverton on Saturday to begin 4A Northwest play.

The Mustangs (5-5) have lost five of six since opening the season 4-0. Junior guard Colton Rogers and senior big man Isaac Patik give NC a solid one-two combination, with Rogers averaging 12.8 points per game and Patik averaging 11.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and a 4A-best 2.4 blocks per game.

The defending state champion Bolts counter with guard Bodie Williams (16.8 ppg) and big man Kayden LaFramboise (14.2 ppg). Thunder Basin (4-6) has lost dropped five in a row while dealing with the sudden death of junior Max Sorenson on Dec. 26.

“It’s just tough to talk about because it’s still so new and fresh and everybody’s still in a little disbelief that he’s no longer with us,” Thunder Basin head coach Rory Williams told the Gillette News Record during the team's trip to a tournament in South Dakota over the Christmas break. “Such a great kid, such a great family, Thunder Basin, we were spoiled to have him in our program the past two years because they don’t get any better than Max.”

The NC girls (7-4) dropped games to defending state champs Douglas (3A) and Cheyenne East (4A) two weeks ago in Cheyenne, and face another tough opponent in Thunder Basin (8-3). The Bolts have won eight of nine games.

Senior Megan Hagar leads the Fillies with 19.7 points per game, with junior Lexie Ransom pitching in 10.0 ppg and sophomore Brynn Sybrant 8.4 ppg.

The KW boys (4-5) are trending in the opposite direction, having won four of five. Freshman Mason Eager leads a balanced scoring attack with 13.3 points per game, followed by sophomore Jack Nicholls (12.7 ppg), and seniors Isaac Mamot (10.2 ppg) and Jayden Nicholls (9.5 ppg).

The KW girls (1-8) have struggled to find an offensive rhythm, averaging just 36.4 points per game. Seniors CJ Eskew (9.2 ppg), Peyton Carruth (9.0) and Rylie Alberts (7.2 ppg) have been the Trojans' primary scoring options.

They'll be taking on a Cody team that is 8-0 on the season and 32-1 the past two seasons, with its only loss coming to East in last year’s championship game.

Also this weekend, alpine skiers from across the state will be at the Hogadon Ski Area for the Kelly Walsh Invitational on Thursday and Friday. The NC and KW wrestlers will head to Moorcroft to compete in the Dylan Humes Memorial Mixer and the track teams will compete in the Gillette Invite on Saturday.