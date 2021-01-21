Natrona County, Kelly Walsh sports teams prep for busy weekend

High school basketball, indoor track, boys swimming and alpine skiing are all on the docket in Casper this weekend.

The action starts Friday morning at Hogadon Basin Ski Area on Casper Mountain with the Bruce Studer Invitational alpine meet. In addition to hosts Kelly Walsh and Natrona County, the field includes Jackson, Laramie, Cody and Pinedale. Skiers will compete in a slalom race Friday and giant slalom on Saturday. Both races will take place on the Boomerang course.

The Kelly Walsh and Natrona County basketball teams begin quadrant play Friday with the Trojans hosting Thunder Basin in the Northeast openers for both teams and the Mustangs and Fillies heading to Cody for their Northwest openers. Quadrant play continues Saturday with Kelly Walsh traveling to Gillette and Natrona County hosts Riverton.

The NC and KW indoor track and field teams kick off their season Saturday with Natrona County hosting the Casper Invitational and Kelly Walsh competing in Gillette.

Rounding out the in-town action Saturday is a boys swimming dual with Newcastle competing at Kelly Walsh.

Other local teams will be out of town this weekend as the NC and KW Nordic ski teams will compete at Snowy Range outside of Laramie and the Natrona County wrestlers will be in Moorcroft for the Dylan Humes Memorial.

