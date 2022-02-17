Natrona County, Kelly Walsh teams brace for state tournament action

This weekend’s Wyoming State High School Boys Swimming & Diving Championships in Gillette mark the beginning of a month-long slate of state-culminating events.

Wrestling, which will be at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, and Nordic skiing, which is scheduled for Pinedale, are on tap next weekend. The first weekend of March has a triumvirate of state-culminating events with Class 1A/2A state basketball in Casper, alpine skiing in Jackson and indoor track & field in Gillette. And March 10-12 brings an end to the madness with the Class 3A/4A state basketball tournament in Casper.

Before all of these, though, there is regional wrestling and basketball and other regular-season games and meets throughout the state.

Of course, Natrona County and Kelly Walsh student-athletes are in the thick of things as the Mustangs, Fillies and Trojans put the finishing touches on their winter seasons.

Here’s a quick look at what’s on tap for NC and KW athletes this weekend (outside of boys’ state swimming).

Boys basketball

Kelly Walsh (15-2, 5-2 Class 4A East) hosts East-leading Thunder Basin (15-3, 6-1) on Friday night before traveling to Gillette (3-14, 0-7) on Saturday. The Trojans will be trying to avenge a 61-53 loss to the Bolts back on Jan. 21.

Natrona County (9-10, 3-4 West) plays at Cody (5-11, 3-4) on Friday before hosting Riverton (14-5, 7-0) on Saturday. The Mustangs are looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Girls basketball

NC (13-5, 5-2) has won four in a row heading into Friday’s showdown at undefeated Cody (15-0, 7-0) before they host Riverton (4-14, 1-6) on Saturday.

KW (8-9, 2-5) enters the weekend with some momentum after winning two of its last three games. The Trojans expect to have their hands full against Thunder Basin (14-4, 6-1) and Gillette (6-12, 3-4).

Wrestling

Both defending state champion Natrona County and Kelly Walsh are in Laramie on Saturday for the West Regional meet ahead of next weekend’s state tournament.

Indoor track

The top athletes for the Mustangs, Fillies and Trojans will be at NC for the Wyoming Invitational on Friday.

Alpine skiing

For the third time this season, the state’s alpine skiers will be competing on Hogadon. This weekend’s meet was originally scheduled for Pinedale, but had to be moved due to a lack of snow.

Nordic skiing

Nordic skiers have the weekend off before next week’s state meet.

