Natrona County, Kelly Walsh teams have full slates this weekend

With state championship weekends looming on the horizon, Natrona County and Kelly Walsh student-athletes are bracing for another busy weekend. Here's a look at what's on tap for the Mustangs, the Fillies and the Trojans.

Basketball

Conference play begins for both Kelly Walsh and Natrona County this weekend. The Trojans play at Thunder Basin on Friday and host Gillette on Saturday in Northeast action, while the Mustangs and Fillies host Cody on Friday before playing at Riverton on Saturday to begin Northwest play.

The KW boys bring a 10-0 record into the weekend and lead 4A in both scoring (64.9 points per game) and points allowed (41.6 ppg). Seniors Tyler Pacheco (17.0 ppg), Davis Crilly (11.7 ppg) and Caden Allaire (10.9 ppg) are all scoring in double figures for the Trojans.

The KW girls (6-4) are led by senior Logann Alvar, who is averaging 14.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

The NC boys (6-6) will be looking to end a four-game losing streak when they host Cody. Davis Parker is averaging 10.8 points per game to lead the Mustangs.

The NC girls (8-3) are also looking to end a slide as the Fillies enter their game against undefeated Cody having lost three of their last four games. Senior Emma Patik (13.9 ppg) and junior Megan Hagar (13.1 ppg) lead the way for the Fillies.

Alpine skiing

The Hogadon Basin Ski Area will be the site of the Bruce Studer Invite, with Kelly Walsh serving as the host school. Skiers will compete in a slalom race Friday and giant slalom on Saturday.

Jackson won both team titles at last week's Laramie Invite at Snowy Range. The KW boys finished second and the girls were fourth. Top-10 finishers for the Trojans were: Alex Yakel (4th, GS); Maddie Hardy (7th, slalom); Colin Bergin (8th, slalom); Robert Neff (9th, slalom); and Danna Hansen (10th, GS).

The NC girls finished third in the team standings with a strong showing by Aleka Blair, who placed fifth in the slalom and ninth in the GS. Elena Galles was 6th in the GS.

For the Mustangs, who placed fifth, Jack Canepa (7th, GS) and Cody Crawford (10th, GS) both had top-10 finishes.

Indoor track

Both Kelly Walsh and Natrona County will be in Gillette to compete in the Campbell County Invite.

At last week's Casper Invite, NC junior Mason Weickum won the 55-meter hurdles, KW junior Kellen McCoul grabbed gold in the triple jump, NC junior Ella Spear won the 400 and NC senior Alesha Lane was the shot put champ.

Wrestling

Defending state Natrona County will be in Moorcroft to compete in the Dylan Humes Memorial while Kelly Walsh travels to Colorado to compete in the Top of the Rockies tournament.

Boys swimming

Kelly Walsh competes in the 4A duals in Laramie while Natrona County will be at the Riverton Triangular.

Nordic

Both NC and KW will be at the Laramie Invite, which takes place on the Happy Jack Trails outside of town. The 5k freestyle is scheduled for Friday, with the 7.5k classic on Saturday.

At last week's meet at the Casper Mountain Nordic Ski Trails, a number of Casper skiers finished in the top 10 in both the classic and freestyle races.

For the girls, Kelly Walsh's Finley Klinger won the classic and was second in the freestyle, while Natrona County's Hailie Wilhelm won the freestyle and was second in the classic. In addition, KW's Ellas Catchpole was fifth in the classic and sixth in the freestyle and NC's Naomi Katzman was eighth in the freestyle and 10th in the classic.

For the boys, KW's Luke Lore, Jackson Catchpole and Hudsen Hollinger had top-10 finishes in each race, with Kalel Brubaker and Ryan Schroeder doing the same for the Mustangs.

