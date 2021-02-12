Natrona County losing streak reaches eight with 43-41 loss to Star Valley

Once again, the Natrona County boys basketball team entered the final minutes of a game with a chance at victory. Once again, the Mustangs came up on the short end, suffering a 43-41 setback to Star Valley on Friday at Jerry Dalton Gym.

The Mustangs (3-10) had battled back in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 41-all on Koby Kelly's 3-pointer with 36.8 seconds remaining. Two free throws from Kortlen Hilton with 19.9 ticks on the clock put the Braves back in front.

Natrona County pushed the ball down the court and worked it around the perimeter to Kelly. His shot from the top of the key was on target, but went halfway down before bouncing out. Star Valley had a chance to seal the game at the line, but Brant Nelson missed two free throws with 8.3 seconds left to play. Nelson made up for the misses by stealing the Mustangs' final pass and sending them to their eighth consecutive loss.

"We're right there," Natrona County head coach Phil Choler said. "We just have to do one more thing right, whether it's getting that one box-out or making that extra pass, but we're definitely headed in the right direction.

"We just have to figure out how to win."