For the second time this season Natrona County was too much for Cheyenne Central.

The Mustangs led 21-10 at the half and held off a late charge by the Indians for a 52-45 victory Thursday in the first round of the Class 4A East Regional in Casper. NC faces Thunder Basin, a 67-25 winner over Cheyenne South, in the semifinals Friday.

Jael Reyes and Brett Gifford both made 3-pointers to give Natrona County (11-12) a 6-2 lead. An inside bucket by Konnor White and a steal and layup by Reyes pushed the advantage to 13-6 early in the second quarter. Following a Central score the Mustangs closed the half on an 8-2 run to take a 21-10 into the locker room.

NC pushed the lead to 31-14 in the third quarter on 3-pointers from Neven Coleman and Colton Rogers and drives to the rim from Reyes and Brett Gifford. Isaac Patik made two free throws after a Central play was whistled for a technical and Rogers added three more when he was fouled on a 3-point attempt to keep the lead at 17 (38-21).

The Indians made a run in the final frame on the shoulders of James Brown, who scored 13 of his game-high 25 in the quarter. His steal and layup with 1:41 to play cut the margin to 43-38.

Natrona County answered with a long pass to Gifford on a baseline out-of-bounds play for an easy basket and two more Rogers' free throws.

Rogers led NC with 13 points wit Coleman adding nine and Reyes, Gifford and Rogan Potter seven apiece.

In the other first-round games, Laramie defeated Sheridan 55-41 and Cheyenne East held on for a 42-41 victory over Gillette.

The girls' bracket almost produced one of the biggest upsets of the weekend as two-time defending state champion Cheyenne East had to rally from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Natrona County 40-34.

Emily Manville scored inside to give the Fillies a 31-30 lead with 3:17 on the clock. Unfortunately for NC, Brynn Sybrant's three free throws were the only points it scored in the final 3 minutes.

East senior Boden Liljedahl gave the T-Birds the lead for good on a driving layup with 3:08 to play and added two free throws seconds later to push the margin to 34-31.

Liljedahl was held to two points through the first three quarters but scored 10 points in the final frame.

The Fillies' defense shut down the T-Birds through the first three quarters to take a 25-24 lead into the fourth. NC junior Lexie Ransom had 11 points on three 3-pointers and a driving layup in the third to help keep the Fillies' upset bid alive.

Natrona County will try to rebound Friday when it face Gillette in the consolation semifinals. Laramie defeated the Camels 63-57. In addition to East-Laramie, the other semifinal pits Thunder Basin against Cheyenne Central.