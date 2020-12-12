Natrona County Mustangs rally to defeat Kelly Walsh in season opener

The start wasn't what Natrona County was hoping for, but the Mustangs had no complaints with the finish. The visiting Mustangs trailed crosstown rival Kelly Walsh by 11 points late in the first quarter Saturday night, but finished the game on a 7-0 run to open their season with a 58-53 victory.

Five different Trojans made 3-pointers in the opening quarter and Kelly Walsh took advantage of the Mustangs' shaky ball handling to build a 20-9 lead.

"A lot of that was the first-game jitters and the environment," NC head coach Phil Choler said. "I think the nerves showed a little bit early, but we worked through some things.

"More than anything it was nice to see the guys get a chance to up and down the floor a little bit. With everything that happened last year, the guys are just excited to play basketball."

Senior guard Koby Kelly made sure the Mustangs didn't lose sight of the Trojans early. He scored on a drive to the rim to end the first quarter and then had the first seven points of the second to cut the Kelly Walsh lead to 20-19.

With both teams trying to push the pace and take advantage of their athleticism, the game devolved into a turnover-fest at times, but there was no questioning the energy and all-out hustle by both squads.