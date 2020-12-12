Natrona County Mustangs rally to defeat Kelly Walsh in season opener

The start wasn't what Natrona County was hoping for, but the Mustangs had no complaints with the finish. The visiting Mustangs trailed crosstown rival Kelly Walsh by 11 points late in the first quarter Saturday night, but finished the game on a 7-0 run to open their season with a 58-53 victory.
Five different Trojans made 3-pointers in the opening quarter and Kelly Walsh took advantage of the Mustangs' shaky ball handling to build a 20-9 lead.
"A lot of that was the first-game jitters and the environment," NC head coach Phil Choler said. "I think the nerves showed a little bit early, but we worked through some things.
"More than anything it was nice to see the guys get a chance to up and down the floor a little bit. With everything that happened last year, the guys are just excited to play basketball."
Senior guard Koby Kelly made sure the Mustangs didn't lose sight of the Trojans early. He scored on a drive to the rim to end the first quarter and then had the first seven points of the second to cut the Kelly Walsh lead to 20-19.
With both teams trying to push the pace and take advantage of their athleticism, the game devolved into a turnover-fest at times, but there was no questioning the energy and all-out hustle by both squads.
"I set the over-under on turnovers at about a million," Choler said with a smile.
The Mustangs threatened to take the lead in the second quarter, but back-to-back triples from Kelly Walsh senior Colin Boroz kept the Trojans on top. But Kelly made a 3 of his own off a kick-out assist from Jace George and Will Lewis had a steal and layup late to cut the Trojans' lead to 29-28 at the half.
The second half turned into a back-and-forth affair, with Natrona County taking a 33-29 lead -- its first since scoring the opening points of the game -- on a Lewis 3-pointer and a George transition bucket. The smaller Trojans moved back in front thanks to two 3s from Siope Palepale, one from Caden Allaire and a putback from Esaias Spillane.
And when Gunnar Browning opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, Kelly Walsh had its biggest advantage (47-40) since the first half.
It didn't last.
Lewis made back-to-back shots from behind the arc and Kelly finished at the rim on consecutive possessions to cap a 10-0 run.
"We had to get those first-game jitters out," Kelly admitted, "but we were able to come back, which was good. It was really important to show how far we've come as a team and how hard we've worked."
The Trojans, who were outscored 23-6 in the fourth quarter in a 45-43 loss at Douglas on Friday, weren't about to go away quietly, though. Tyler Pacheco hit two 3-pointers -- Kelly Walsh made 13 for the game -- to put the Trojans back on top 53-51 with less than 2 minutes remaining.
George tied the game with a power move in the paint and Kelly gave the Mustangs a 55-53 lead with a steal and layup with 1 minute, 9 seconds on the clock. Following a Kelly Walsh miss on the other end, Lewis grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He went to the line and made his first free throw to make it 56-53 with 21.3 seconds remaining. He missed his second, but Ben Hoppens grabbed the rebound and got it to Kelly, who had a chance to ice the game.
Kelly missed both, however. The Trojans got the rebound and were able to get the ball to Palepale for a contested corner 3. The shot was just off the mark and Natrona County's Ryan Swan put the finishing touches on the victory by making both of his charity tosses.
The win was just the second for the Mustangs in their last 10 games against the Trojans.
"We've got a lot we need to work on," Choler said, "so it's nice to be able to enjoy this one."
Kelly led all scorers with 25 points, with Lewis (13) and George (10) also scoring in double figures for Natrona County. For Kelly Walsh, Pacheco finished with 14 points while Boroz added 11 and Spillane and Palepale seven apiece.
