Thirteen games into the season, Natrona County fans got to watch the team head coach Kurt Patik had been waiting months to see on the court. The Mustangs snapped a three-game losing streak with an impressive 55-35 upset of No. 2 Cheyenne Central on Friday night at Jerry Dalton Gym.

“We had a great summer,” said Patik, who is in his first year as NC’s head coach. “We won a lot of games and played confident.

“But once the season hit we lost some confidence and I don’t know what really drove that. Since Day One, even when we started 3-0 I knew we weren’t playing our best basketball.”

Apparently, the Mustangs were saving their best for Senior Night. Senior Gibson Heathman started the scoring with a 3-pointer and classmate Isaac Patik powered his way to the rim for six first-quarter points to help Natrona County (6-7) take a 16-12 lead after the first quarter.

Turns out the Mustangs were just getting started. Sophomore Tanner Hagar hit a 3-pointer and sophomore Rogan Potter had back-to-back buckets to push the lead to 23-12. They extended the margin to 36-21 late in the half with a triple from junior Brian Salazar. Then, with 8 seconds remaining in the half, junior Colton Rogers stepped to the charity stripe. He made his first free throw and missed his second, but grabbed the rebound and laid it off the glass to give NC a 39-21 lead at the break.

Central (13-4) never got closer than 15 in the second half.

“We just had to play as a team and trust our dudes,” Rogers said. “We’re capable of doing this every single night, we just had to come out and show it. What we did tonight can happen every night just as long as we’re trusting our teammates and playing together.”

The Mustangs held the Indians to a season-low in points while having their best scoring night since a 59-50 victory over Kelly Walsh back on Dec. 10.

NC is hoping the momentum gained from knocking off Central carries over to Saturday’s home game against top-ranked Cheyenne East, which held on for a 51-48 win at Sheridan on Friday.

“Coming off those losses we were down on ourselves, so to get this win on Senior Night is big for us,” Isaac Patik, who finished with a game-high 13 points, said. “This gives us energy and I think we’ll be so much better against East.

“We’re going to have to use everything because East is No. 1 for a reason. We’re going to have to bring our confidence and our A-game.”

The Mustangs did that for three quarters Saturday, taking a 31-25 lead into the final frame. But East outscored NC 12-5 in the final frame to escape with the 37-36 win. Unfortunately for the home fans, NC missed two free throws with 3 seconds remaining to seal the Mustangs’ fate.

Rogers finished with a game-high 14 points for NC after scoring 12 in Friday’s win. Drew Jackson scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead the T-Birds while Garet Schlabs scored 11, including five in the final frame.

Despite the loss, Kurt Patik believes the Mustangs are ready to start proving to the rest of the state just how good they can be.

“We’ve got the talent to compete with any team in the state,” he said. “It’s just a matter of believing in ourselves and trusting one another.”

“I told our guys after the (Central) game that we wanted to open eyes,” Patik added. “We want to get everybody’s best shot. We don’t want to beat teams because they don’t come in prepared. We want them to be ready for us.”