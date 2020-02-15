Natrona County pulls away to get back in the win column, 62-51 over South

Natrona County finally got the monkey off its back.

The Mustangs, with just one win in their last 12 games, spent a mild Saturday afternoon inside Jerry Dalton Gym in a battle with visiting Cheyenne South. Back and forth they went until the Mustangs’ defense clamped down and the offense found the confidence to make shots.

Just like that a tie in the fourth quarter turned into a 15-point lead.

The Mustangs pulled away for the 62-51 win and felt the weight of the world lifted off their shoulders in the process.

“It started on the defensive end with everything that we were doing,” Natrona County head coach Phil Choler said. “We slowed them down a little bit and had some guys hit some timely shots. Once you get that ball rolling it keeps rolling and rolling.”

After scoring the game’s first bucket, the Mustangs went cold and found themselves in the familiar position of trailing early. South led by as much as 9 and snagged seven offensive boards in the first quarter. Choler told the Mustangs that it came down to effort. What they showed early, and had been showing over the past two months, wasn’t their identity. So they worked for more.

