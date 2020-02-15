Natrona County pulls away to get back in the win column, 62-51 over South

Natrona County finally got the monkey off its back.
The Mustangs, with just one win in their last 12 games, spent a mild Saturday afternoon inside Jerry Dalton Gym in a battle with visiting Cheyenne South. Back and forth they went until the Mustangs’ defense clamped down and the offense found the confidence to make shots.
Just like that a tie in the fourth quarter turned into a 15-point lead.
The Mustangs pulled away for the 62-51 win and felt the weight of the world lifted off their shoulders in the process.
“It started on the defensive end with everything that we were doing,” Natrona County head coach Phil Choler said. “We slowed them down a little bit and had some guys hit some timely shots. Once you get that ball rolling it keeps rolling and rolling.”
After scoring the game’s first bucket, the Mustangs went cold and found themselves in the familiar position of trailing early. South led by as much as 9 and snagged seven offensive boards in the first quarter. Choler told the Mustangs that it came down to effort. What they showed early, and had been showing over the past two months, wasn’t their identity. So they worked for more.
The Mustangs responded by first cleaning off the glass. Junior Jace George had one of his best games of the season as he was physical (seven rebounds, four fouls) and opportunistic (11 points). A night after a mismatch kept him off the court, he emerged as one of the team’s most valued components.
“Last night wasn’t a great match-up for us so he didn’t get a lot of run for us in the second half,” Choler explained. “He comes back today and he’s a dude that’s always going to play real hard. You can’t ask much more from him.”
Seniors Cooper Quig, Ryan Swan and Wilsk Jackson, as well as junior Koby Kelly led a defense that ultimately came through. Quig hit a layup at the halftime buzzer to give the Mustangs a 30-28 lead and the game remained at a 4-point gap until South finally capitulated to the Mustangs’ defense. Midway through the fourth quarter South went cold and got stuck on 48 points. The Mustangs didn’t look back. Kelly knocked down a corner 3 and Quig followed with a would-be and-1 to build a 7-point lead that only got larger.
Kelly finished with 14 points, George had 11 and Quig added 10. South’s Maureon Alexander and Cameron Bird both scored a game-high 15.
“It’s just a matter of who’s going to do it for us, that’s kind of our MO,” Choler said. “You look at Jace and you look at Wilsk, they didn’t get much run yesterday but they came out tonight and they were huge for us. It’s just a matter of which guy is going to go that night.”
The Mustangs now enter their remaining four regular-season games with confidence. First there’s Thunder Basin, which crushed the Mustangs by 30 in their first meeting. Then there’s Gillette, which pulled away in the second half on the back of sophomore Luke Hladky’s 35 points. Then comes the Peach Basket after Kelly Walsh grabbed bragging rights at Jerry Dalton Gym back in December, before Sheridan to close out the regular season. The Broncs held Natrona County to a season-low 32 in their previous meeting.
While just one win doesn’t seem like a lot, Saturday’s outcome showed the Mustangs that if they continue putting the work in then they can compete the rest of the way.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans