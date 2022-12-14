Natrona County teams look to remain unbeaten; Kelly Walsh teams seek first wins

The Natrona County and Kelly Walsh basketball teams started their seasons in decidedly different directions at last weekend's Oil City Tip-Off in Casper.

The Natrona County Mustangs and Fillies both went 3-0 at the season-opening event, including victories over Kelly Walsh on Saturday, while both Trojans teams went 0-3.

Three of the four teams -- KW boys and girls, NC boys -- head to Green River and Rock Springs this weekend to compete in the Flaming Gorge Classic; the NC girls will travel to Las Vegas for a four-day tournament beginning Monday.

The Natrona County boys picked up wins over Evanston (44-31), Green River (62-45) and Kelly Walsh (59-50). The Mustangs, who return two all-conference players in junior guard Colton Rogers and senior forward Isaac Patik, face Lyman, Star Valley and Jackson this weekend.

The Natrona County girls routed both Evanston (78-39) and Kelly Walsh (61-32) and hung on for a 58-57 victory against Green River. Senior Megan Hagar, who scored 33 points in the win over the Trojans, leads the team with 22.0 points per game, with sophomore Brynn Sybrant (11.3) and junior Lexie Ransom (10.0) also averaging double-digit points.

The Kelly Walsh boys have to replace a talented senior class that nearly knocked off eventual state champion Thunder Basin in the state semifinals last year. The Trojans will get another shot at the Bolts on Thursday, followed by games against Lyman and Westside, Idaho.

KW does have four players scoring in double figures in sophomore Jack Nicholls (12.7 ppg), freshman Mason Eager (12.0), senior Isaak Mamot (11.3) and sophomore Jace Nicholls (10.3).

The Kelly Walsh girls were missing several key players and struggled in the opening week. First-year head coach Kayla Gilliam expects to get players back, but until then the scoring load falls on senior C.J. Eskew, who averaged 10.7 points per game last week. The Trojans face Cheyenne South, Pinedale and Thunder Basin this weekend.